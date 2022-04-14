Jaguars Mailbag: Official Draft Predictions For No. 1, No. 33

In this week's mailbag, we give our official predictions on the Jaguars' first two picks and what it could mean for the rest of the draft process.

Q: The Travon Walker buzz isn't going away. You have mentioned him as a possibility before but do you really think he is the first pick?

A: I have, and for good reason. Not only does Travon Walker fit a lot of Trent Baalke's favorite things in a defensive line prospect (upside, length, size), but where there is smoke there is normally fire. Even if the Jaguars don't take Walker No. 1, I am of the belief that the team -- and especially Baalke -- are very high on him as a prospect and have talked about him a good bit as a result.

With that said, Aidan Hutchinson is my official prediction for the No. 1 pick. I think his high floor and ability to make an immediate impact will make a big impression on the Jaguars' defensive staff, while Baalke can point to his production and reputation as a culture pick to justify taking him over Walker, who has a higher ceiling. In short, I think the Jaguars like Walker but will pick Hutchinson, and I am not going to move off that.

Q: Where are the Jaguars looking at No. 33?

A: This has almost become more interesting to me than the No. 1 pick. While many have the Jaguars penciled in for a wide receiver at No. 33, I truly think the team is likely to look elsewhere. The one name I keep coming back to is Georgia linebacker Quay Walker, who I think the Jaguars are very high on thanks to his coverage ability and well-rounded game. In fact, I think the Jaguars would take Walker over teammate Nakobe Dean if both were available at No. 33. Walker is my official prediction for No. 33, though there are some in the NFL who think he could be a first-round pick.

Other names to watch in my opinion: Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith, Georgia safety Lewis Cine if he slips and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Linderbaum is such a scheme-specific player that I could see him falling out of the first, and the Jaguars could pivot by moving Tyler Shatley to left guard.

Q: Even though the visits don't always mean the teams have serious interest, Who is one prospect that you want to see the Jags bring in for a "Top 30 visit"?

A: You are exactly right. There are lots of reasons a team will bring a player in for a top-30 visit, ranging from doing their homework on the player's character to medical checks. With this in mind, there are a few players who I think the Jaguars would be wise to bring in for visits.

UT-Chattanooga IOL Cole Strange: A small-school prospect who the Jaguars could bring in to get a more complete picture of.

Clemson WR Justyn Ross: Arguably the most important medical check in the entire draft. Ross has round one talent but has had a neck and foot injury over the last two years and has already had multiple surgeries.

Miami (Ohio) EDGE Dominique Robinson: A former QB-turned-WR-turned-EDGE, Robinson is an impressive athlete who has limited experience and production on defense but has tools worth taking a look at.

Q: I know we are lacking a true #1 receiver but is a receiver in the 2nd round really the best pick for the present? We have 6 experienced receivers including Agnew as it stands

A: The answer to this question likely depends on your evaluation of the Jaguars' receivers. Some, like myself, see their current group and think it is better than last year's but not by enough of a margin to warrant passing on further upgrades. Others see it as a ready-made room that has two new starters and is returning some important depth.

My prediction is the Jaguars are the latter. Between Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, and Evan Engram as a jumbo slot, the Jaguars can and likely will convince themselves they have a wide receiver room they can win with today. With 12 picks they should still be expected to take a wide receiver at some point, but I do not think the Jaguars see it as one of their most pressing needs.

Q: How important is an upgrade from Shaq Quarterman at linebacker in the draft?

A: I think it is important for the Jaguars to upgrade the linebacker room in general. The Jaguars have lagged behind at the position in recent years and the new scheme truly is linebacker-driven considering the number of roles linebackers play in terms of run defense, pass coverage and blitzing. So I think it is key for the Jaguars to add more to the linebacker room in general, especially with the scheme change. Quarterman flashed a good bit last season and is a good special teams player, but the Jaguars need more options overall.

Q: Do you think that if the Jaguars were to draft an OT at 1 that it would be too many resources invested in the position? It would just seem like a lot with the number one pick, a tackle on a tag, 2 second-round picks competing for RT, and the contract you just handed out at RG.

A: I think it would certainly be quite the investment in the offensive line. Say that player plays left guard as a rookie, you will have one of the highest-paid left tackles and right guards, a No. 1 pick at left guard, and two second-rounders at right tackle. Now imagine the Jaguars field that line and don't have one of the NFL's best offensive lines? That would be a major disappointment, but those are the expectations that come with those kind of investments.

Q: How much concerns you about Baalke's (and for some part Pederson's - he banged the table for Jalen Reagor & the Eagles picked him over Justin Jefferson) terrible WR draft history? Also do you sense/worry about, that (very misguided if they think so) feeling, that the Jags might believe, they are set at WR with the Kirk & Zay Jones signings & don't need to add someone to the position on Day 2?

A: I do think the Jaguars think they are in a position where they aren't forced to take a wide receiver on Day 2. That is just a guess on my part, but they have a fairly full receiver room and two veteran additions they see as starters and instant impacts. I do think there is enough evidence from Baalke's and Pederson's history to be skeptical about their ability to properly evaluate the wide receiver position, but the Jaguars have made their bed in that regard. Now it is up to them to dispel that narrative

Q: Who is the favorite to start at right tackle between Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little?

A: I don't think there is a favorite today, but I would tend to think Taylor has maybe a slight edge over Walker before the real practice begins. The Jaguars -- and specifically Baalke -- have seen a lot of Taylor over the years, while Little doesn't have a lot of tape and experience for the Jaguars to go off of. So I think Taylor gets the first reps during training camp, though I do think Little ends up winning the job.

Q: When should the Jaguars start looking at running backs?

A: Mid-to-late Day 3. The Jaguars shouldn't even consider a running back before the fifth round, but I would understand if they feel as if waiting until the sixth round for a player who very well may have to play significant snaps early in 2022 is a risk. My guess is the Jaguars take a running back in the fifth round after opening Day 3 with a different position. Like we've said before, the Jaguars' need at running back is for a No. 3 back, but few teams need to add a No. 3 as badly as the Jaguars do considering the injuries to James Robinson and Travis Etienne.

Q: Last year the Jaguars said they wanted their first five picks to be impact players. Do they feel the same this year?

A: Well, the Jaguars had five picks in the first three rounds last season and this year have four. So I do think the Jaguars will want to get starters with their first four picks, all of which come in the draft's top-70 selections. They will obviously get starters with the No. 1 and No. 33 pick, while I think the roster has so many holes they will be able to do the same with No. 65 and No. 70. With that said, it is worth remembering the Jaguars only got instant impacts from two of their top five picks last year. The Travis Etienne injury was nobody's fault, but Walker Little and Andre Cisco barely played.

Q: Who is the most important Jaguars coach when it comes to draft process?

A: I love this question. Doug Pederson is the obvious answer but in terms of assistants, I am going to go with offensive line coach Phil Rauscher. The Jaguars have looked and brought in so many different offensive linemen and have truly sent Rauscher on a nationwide tour of pro days (Boston College, Central Michigan, Memphis) to work out some of the draft's top linemen. I think he has gotten a great look at this year's offensive line crop and his opinion will obviously mean a good deal considering the experience.