The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown, we take a look at Georgia linebacker Quay Walker, who the Jaguars have shown interest in with a top-30 visit.

Overview

One of the true jewels of Georgia's 2018 recruiting class, few linebackers have impacted the program as much in recent years as Quay Walker. He got his start with the Bulldogs after being ranked a four-star high school recruit by 247Sports, with Walker being ranked the second-best outside linebacker in the nation, the sixth-best recruit in Georgia and the No. 31 recruit in the country.

Walker drew extensive interest out of high school, receiving 18 official offers. He ultimately committed to Georgia over programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia State, LSU, Kent State, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, UAB, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky.

Walker was mostly a special teams player as a true freshman, recording six tackles in 14 games and being named Georgia's co-winner of the Special Teams Newcomer of the Year. Walker then appeared in 13 games as a sophomore, recording 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Walker began to see more playing time on defense in 2020, appearing in 10 games and starting two at inside linebacker. He was fourth on the team in tackles with 43, while also adding on two tackles for loss and a sack. Walker was then promoted to a full-time starter in 2021, starting all 15 games and recording 67 tackles (third-most on team), 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.

What Quay Walker Does Well

Quay Walker truly did it all for the Georgia defense. Utilized as a blitzer, taking snaps on the edge, lining up in the slot and as an overhang defender, and being utilized as Georgia's primary coverage linebacker. The fact the wore so many hats for Georgia's defense and versatile scheme speaks to his instincts and overall football knowledge.

As a run defender, Walked showed off good instincts and range. He does a good job of playing tight to his defensive line and shifting through traffic at the line of scrimmage and in the middle of the field, working through blocks to get to the ball-carrier and frequently playing with disciplined eyes.

Walker did a good job of staying in position in the middle of Georgia's defense, rarely being fooled by the "eye candy" of opposing offenses and not taking false steps. His recognition speed and understanding of run concepts is a big strength of his, with his instincts helping him play even faster than his solid athletchism would indicate.

Walker isn't the most built linebacker and will never be a true thumper because of somewhat limited strength, but that never impacts his actual physicality. He does a good job of taking on blockers with his hands and keeping them out of his frame, whether by slipping under blocks or shedding them with force. He has also shown the ability to lock out blockers and toss them off balance, something he did several times to Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal in 2021.

As a pass-defender, Walker does a good job of engaging with tight ends at the line of scrimmage and within the first few yards to jam their releases and slow their timing. He has the foot speed to stick with most tight ends and running backs in coverage and does a good job of eliminating passing windows by placing himself in the middle of route combinations.

How Quay Walker Would Fit With the Jaguars

There is a lot to like about Walker's game. There are enough high-floor traits as both a run defender and pass-protector to suggest he can play both MIKE and WILL at the next level and can make an impact in both phases of the game and even on special teams thanks to his range, speed and sound tackling ability.

In terms of what the Jaguars need at linebacker next to Foyesade Oluokun, Walker is a good fit. The book on Oluokun is he is a rangy and explosive linebacker who is still developing his instincts in the middle of the field. Walker, meanwhile, has shown he has NFL-ready instincts and diagnosing skills in the middle of a defense and could step in and immediately play fast due to his understanding of run and pass concepts.

The Jaguars need more athletes at the second level capable of generating negative plays for the offense, and Walker is just that kind of player. While he wasn't involved in many turnovers at Georgia, Walker is an explosive athlete and tackler who can help set things up for other members of the defense.

Walker may never be "the guy" on a defense, but he has so many starting-caliber traits that is hard to envision him not boosting a defense in several capacities. The Jaguars hope they have their playmaker in Oluokun, meaning it would make a lot of sense for them to go after a high-floor linebacker like Walker. Walker is also a good fit for the Jaguars' 3-4 scheme due to his experience at Georgia, his burst as a blitzer and his versatility in coverage.

Verdict

The Jaguars are clearly high on Walker and it makes sense why. He is an NFL-ready linebacker who could hear his name called much earlier than many fans and media members think because he simply checks so many boxes as a linebacker. He would be a slight reach at No. 33, but one that the Jaguars could justify considering the hole he would fill next to Oluokun; getting him any later than that would be a steal.

