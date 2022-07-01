Skip to main content
Jaguars Offseason Grades: How Does Jacksonville Stack Up to Rest of NFL?

How did the Jaguars' offseason grade out compared to their peers throughout the NFL?

The 2022 offseason is over. In a few short weeks, the NFL will open 32 training camps. And not long after that, the preseason will kick off in Canton as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game. 

But how did the 2022 offseason play out for the Jaguars, their AFC South rivals and the rest of the teams throughout the NFL? That was the question posed to FanNation publishers throughout the NFL. 

So, how did the Jaguars grade out compared to the rest of the league? We break them down below, with the rest of the NFL's grades found here.

Key additions: Christian Kirk, WR (FA); Travon Walker, OLB (draft); Brandon Scherff, OG (FA); Foyesade Oluokun, LB (FA); Evan Engram, TE (FA); Devin Lloyd, LB (draft); Foley Fatukasi, DL (FA); Darious Williams, CB (FA); Zay Jones, WR (FA)

Key losses: DJ Chark, WR (FA); Myles Jack, LB (FA); Andrew Norwell, OG (FA); A.J. Cann, OG (FA); Taven Bryan, DL (FA); Brandon Linder, C (retired)

Offseason grade: B-. The Jaguars were one of the most aggressive teams in free agency, giving significant contracts to Kirk, Scherff, Fatukasi, Williams, Oluokun, Engram and Jones. That is a long and expensive list of players with perhaps only one name who is considered a top talent at his position: Scherff. But the Jaguars significantly improved a roster that didn’t have much depth or experienced talent.

While the Jaguars did overpay (four years, $72 million for Kirk) for several players, each player represents a clear upgrade to what the Jaguars had at the position last year. Whether this is a sustainable model for team building is questionable, but the Jaguars entered this offseason hoping to improve defensively and in the wide receiver and tight end room, and their moves did just that. The Jaguars’ draft was one of the more unique ones this year. They bucked conventional wisdom at No. 1 in Georgia’s Walker and then added a defensive player with two of their next three picks (Lloyd at No. 27, Muma at No. 70). The Jaguars turned linebacker and edge rusher into two strengths after a year in which each unit suffered through injuries and poor depth. And Luke Fortner, who was taken with the No. 65 pick, will instantly give the Jaguars improved depth at both center and guard.

Biggest question: Can running backs James Robinson and Travis Etienne stay healthy? Both are coming off serious season-ending injuries from a year ago. Etienne suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the preseason but was cleared for full practice at the start of OTAs, going on to shine with his explosiveness this spring. Robinson, meanwhile, suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16 and his return is uncertain. How close either is to 100% and what kind of impact they can have on the offense is a major question moving forward. 

Fantasy fact: The Jaguars signed Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason. Over the last decade, the Jags have had just three receivers record more than 200 fantasy points and just one since 2016. Those wideouts, Allen Robinson, D.J. Chark and Allen Hurns, are also the lone receivers to post 1,000-plus yards during that time. — Michael Fabiano, Sports Illustrated

