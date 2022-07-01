We’ve reached that time of the offseason when it’s time to grade every decision and every move that’s been made for the past six months for every team.

We’re only three weeks away from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders reporting for training camp, so what better time to evaluate all 32 NFL teams.

Here’s a closer look at what you might have missed this offseason and what it means:

NFC WEST

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Key additions: Allen Robinson II, WR (FA); Bobby Wagner, LB (FA)



Key losses: Von Miller, OLB (FA); Darious Williams, CB (FA); Sebastian Joseph-Day, NT (FA); Austin Corbett, G (FA); Johnny Mundt, TE (FA); Orgonnia Okoronkwo, OLB (FA); Robert Woods, WR (trade); Andrew Whitworth, OT (retired), Johnny Hekker, P (released)

Offseason Grade: A. On the surface it looks like the Rams lost a lot of talent, but most of the losses have been replaced by either rookies or players waiting for an opportunity to prove themselves. The loss of Robert Woods resulted in an upgrade in Robinson II, and the loss of Whitworth will give Joseph Noteboom the chance to step into the starting role at left tackle. The biggest loss was Miller, who left for Buffalo. But the Rams were able to upgrade middle linebacker with Wagner.

Kupp and Stafford both received contract extensions this offseason. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today network

The best thing the Rams did was re-sign stars Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, moves that actually saved them cap space this offseason, and provides them an opportunity to compete for a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Biggest question: What will happen with Odell Beckham Jr.? Beckham remains the Rams biggest unsigned target, and given the role he played in last year’s Super Bowl run, the Rams would be wise to try and retain him heading into next year despite what his injury status might say. — Matt Galatzan



Fantasy fact: Kupp is coming off the greatest fantasy football season of all time among wide receivers, scoring 439.5 points. That passed the previous record set by Jerry Rice in 1995 when he scored 414.04 points. However, Rice did play one less game, and his 25.88 points per game average is still slightly higher than Kupp’s 25.85 fantasy points. — Michael Fabiano, Sports Illustrated

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Key additions: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR (trade); Will Hernandez, G (UFA); Keaontay Ingram, RB (draft); Josh Jackson, CB (FA); Trey McBride, TE (draft); Ben Niemann, LB (FA); Cameron Thomas, LB (draft); Myjai Sanders, LB (draft); Nick Vigil, LB (UFA); RB Darrel Williams, RB (FA)

Key losses: Chase Edmonds, RB (UFA); Max Garcia, C/G (UFA); Jordan Hicks, LB (released); Chandler Jones, LB (UFA); Christian Kirk, WR (UFA); Jordan Phillips, DL (released)

Offseason grade: B-. The Cardinals’ approach was panned in many places, but there was a method to their supposed madness. Large contracts weren’t a part of the plan because they did that with Jordan Phillips and linebacker Devon Kennard in 2020 and it wasn’t money well spent. Phillips is gone and Kennard had his deal reduced. With cap space needed soon for quarterback Kyler Murray, Brown, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and safety Jalen Thompson, the goal was to retain tight end Zach Ertz, running back James Conner, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, wide receiver A.J. Green, backup quarterback Colt McCoy and several others, and they were successful. Keeping key players and not creating additional needs is just as important as filling holes in the offseason. An underrated move could be the signing of Hernandez, who coaches hope will add needed physicality to the offensive line. That grade will improve when Murray is signed, which will end the distractions that began shortly after the 2021 season ended with a playoff loss to the Rams.

Biggest question: Aside from Murray’s deal, which is expected to be settled before camp opens July 26, call it a draw between adding depth to the secondary and figuring out the pass-rushing rotation aside from Markus Golden, who led the team with 11 sacks last season. The departure of Jones has resulted in numerous players hoping to fill the void, including Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa. Meanwhile, the death of cornerback Jeff Gladney on Memorial Day has left the team searching for more depth as camp approaches. — Howard Balzer

Fantasy fact: Conner scored 18 total touchdowns with the Cardinals in 2021. It’s the second-most touchdowns scored by an Arizona back in the team’s history behind only David Johnson’s 20 in 2016. Conner’s 257.7 PPR fantasy points is third-most scored by a Cardinals runner behind Johnson (407.8) and Larry Centers (270.1) since 1990. — Fabiano

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Key additions: Charvarius Ward, CB (FA), Ray-Ray McCloud, WR/PR (FA), Drake Jackson, DE (draft), Ty Davis-Price, RB (draft), Danny Gray, WR (draft)

Key losses: Alex Mack, C (retired); Laken Tomlinson, OG (FA); Tom Compton, OT (FA); Raheem Mostert, RB (FA); D.J. Jones, DT (FA); Arden Key, DE (FA); Jaquiski Tartt, SS (FA); K’Waun Williams, NCB (FA)

Offseason grade: C+. The 49ers had a modest offseason. In free agency, they addressed their two biggest needs—cornerback and special teams—but also lost three starters on their offensive line, two key contributors to their defensive line, two starters in the secondary and the fastest running back in the NFL when healthy. Most people expected the 49ers would be more aggressive considering they went to the NFC Championship Game last season and were one or two players away from a Super Bowl title. Plus, they had the ability to create roughly $17 million in cap space whenever they wanted this offseason simply by releasing Jimmy Garoppolo, but didn’t. For now, he’s still on the team and his contract remains on their books, and that has hindered their ability to make meaningful moves. To top it off, Deebo Samuel, arguably their best player, requested a trade at the beginning of the offseason and still hasn’t rescinded the request. He did attend mandatory minicamp, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he had a change of heart. It might just mean he didn’t want to pay more than $90,000 in fines. The 49ers need to extend Samuel before training camp starts in late July to avoid a major problem.

Biggest question: Who replaces K’Waun Williams? He had been the starter at nickelback for the 49ers since 2017, but he signed this offseason with the Broncos and the 49ers do not have a clear replacement. The starter during OTAs and minicamp was veteran Darqueze Dennard, who might not even make the team. The 49ers probably hope this year’s fifth-round pick Samuel Womack or last year’s fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir will win the job, but there’s no guarantee either player is a starting-caliber nickel. If the competition doesn’t produce one, the 49ers might need to sign one or trade for one before the regular season starts. — Grant Cohn

Fantasy fact: Elijah Mitchell led all 49ers running backs with 963 rushing yards during his rookie year, but can he do it again? The team has had a different rushing leader in each year under head coach Kyle Shanahan (2017-2022), though four of those runners were undrafted free agents. Unless injuries occur, I see Mitchell breaking this trend. — Fabiano



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Key additions: Drew Lock, QB (trade); Kenneth Walker III, RB (draft); Noah Fant, TE (trade); Charles Cross, LT (draft); Abraham Lucas, RT (draft); Austin Blythe, C (FA); Shelby Harris, DT (trade); Quinton Jefferson, DT (FA); Uchenna Nwosu, LB (FA); Boye Mafe, LB (draft); Artie Burns, CB (FA); Coby Bryant, CB (draft); Tariq Woolen, CB (draft)

Key losses: Russell Wilson, QB (trade); Gerald Everett, TE (FA); Duane Brown, LT (FA); Brandon Shell, RT (FA); Ethan Pocic, C (FA); Carlos Dunlap, DE (released); Bobby Wagner, LB (released); D.J. Reed, CB (FA)

Offseason Grade: C-. Since the Seahawks traded the best quarterback in franchise history and released a future first ballot Hall of Famer in Wagner, the offseason may look like a complete failure from the outside. But while those losses undoubtedly will usher in a rebuild, GM John Schneider deserves some credit for quickly replenishing the roster with quality young talent, starting with the selection of Cross with the ninth selection in April’s draft. The team hit key positions of need, doubling up at the tackle, edge rush and cornerback positions, accelerating the rebuild process and helping fortify the roster for when the next franchise quarterback comes to town.

As for free agency, the Seahawks altered their approach by signing several younger free agents such as Nwosu and Burns who still may have untapped upside, particularly playing in a more aggressive defense under coordinator Clint Hurtt. Bringing Blythe in and reuniting him with offensive line coach Andy Dickerson could be an underrated move to further shore up the offensive line in front of either Geno Smith or Lock.

Biggest question: Who will be under center when the Seahawks begin the post-Russell Wilson era in Week 1? It’s been a decade since Seattle entered a season without No. 3 running the offense and with veteran journeymen Smith and Lock set to compete to replace him, quarterback remains a huge question mark for a team with plenty of talent on both sides of the football. Trading for Baker Mayfield also remains a possibility heading toward the start of the season.

Fantasy fact: As the starting quarterback in Denver in 2020, Lock’s top wide receiver averaged barely more than 10 fantasy points per game. In three starts for the Broncos in 2021, his top wideout averaged 9.6 fantasy points per game. If he ends up winning the top spot, fantasy fans should be very concerned about DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. — Fabiano



NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS

Key additions: Dalton Schultz, TE (franchise tag); Leighton Vander Esch, LB (re-signed); Malik Hooker, S (FA); Durance Armstrong, DE (FA); Michael Gallup, WR (re-signed); James Washington, WR (FA); Jayron Kearse, S (re-signed); Tyler Smith, OT (draft)

Key losses: Amari Cooper, WR (trade), La’el Collins, OT (FA); Connor Williams, OL (FA); Cedrick Wilson, WR (FA); Randy Gregory, DE (FA)

Lamb becomes the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver after the trade of Cooper to the Browns.

Offseason grade: C. The theme of the Cowboys’ offseason has been losing more players than they’ve gained. Key pieces from last season are gone from both sides of the ball including Cooper and Collins on offense, and Gregory on defense.

The offensive line was bordering on questionable status last season with age and injuries catching up with long-time staple Tyron Smith and the sub-par performance of center Tyler Biadasz. Dallas drafted Smith at No.24 but that’s commonly regarded to be a stretch. While it’s possible Smith works out, the pick seemed like a reach.

Dallas traded away Cooper and most of the receiver experience with him. It will rely on CeeDee Lamb—in just his third pro season—to take over. Tolbert was taken in the third round but if he can’t contribute immediately, this team is in trouble. Michael Gallup won’t be available to start the season because of his Week 17 ACL injury last season.

Biggest question: Can Dak Prescott stay healthy? Prescott started last season making an early case for MVP until he suffered a calf injury while throwing the game-winning overtime touchdown to Lamb against the Patriots. Prescott was never the same. Prescott needs to return to his early 2021 form and that will largely depend on the health and performance of the offensive line in front of him, which is also a big question. — Timm Hamm

Fantasy fact: Ezekiel Elliott finished seventh in fantasy points among running backs last season, and he’s now finished no worse than ninth at the position in every NFL season in which he’s played at least 15 games. Still, his second-half struggles and the emergence of Tony Pollard have Elliott’s 2022 ADP in the third or fourth round. He could be a steal. — Fabiano



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES



Key additions: A.J. Brown, WR (trade); Haason Reddick, EDGE (FA); James Bradberry, CB (FA); Kyzir White, LB (FA), Zach Pascal, WR (FA); Jaquiski Tartt, S (FA); Jordan Davis, DL (draft); LB Nakobe Dean, LB (draft)

Key losses: Brandon Brooks, G (retired); Rodney McLeod, S (FA); Steven Nelson, CB (FA); Alex Singleton, LB (FA); Hassan Ridgeway, DT (FA); Genard Avery, LB (FA)

Offseason grade: A. Somewhat surprisingly, the Eagles went all-in on challenging for a Super Bowl this year, bulking up the defense and acquiring Brown, who is one of the top pass catchers in the game. They could have gone the draft route again for another receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith and waited for the development to happen but decided to deal for Brown and sign him to a $100 million extension.

Same thing on defense. The Eagles could have been content with putting a second-year CB such as Zech McPhearson or Tay Gowan opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay and living with the growing pains. Instead, they signed veteran Bradberry to give the Eagles a pair of potential shutdown corners. The addition of Reddick and the return of veteran Brandon Graham from a torn Achilles that cost him his 2021 season should help a pass rush that finished next to last in the league with just 29. Davis is also expected to grow into a three-down player and will be a key piece in the middle of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s odd-man fronts.

Biggest question: Will all the new pieces fit and can second-year head coach Nick Sirianni, who has been handed a team that looks like it could contend on paper, be able to manage expectations, which are off the charts in Philadelphia at the moment?

With the exception of right guard, where Brooks’ retirement will open a battle to start between Isaac Seumalo and Jack Driscoll, the starting spots are mostly solidified, so camp will be spent identifying depth behind the starters, especially at receiver, tight end and linebacker. — Ed Kracz

Fantasy fact: In the first six weeks of last season, the Eagles offense ranked 10th in pass percentage and 23rd in rush percentage. Over their final 11 games, however, they ranked dead last in pass percentage and were tops in the league in rush percentage. With the addition of Brown, fantasy fans have to hope the team uses a more balanced attack in 2022. — Fabiano



WASHINGTON COMMANDERS



Key additions: Carson Wentz, QB (trade); Jahan Dotson, WR (draft); Andrew Norwell, OL (FA); Trai Turner, OL (FA)



Key losses: Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB (retired); DeAndre Carter, WR (FA); Brandon Scherff, OL (FA); Landon Collins, S (released)

Offseason Grade: B-. Washington didn’t do a whole lot with its offseason, opting for one large move rather than many small ones. With Wentz adding $28 million to the cap space, there wasn’t a whole lot of wiggle room to make any more moves. While there were other potential quarterback upgrades to make this offseason, Washington opted to make an affordable one in terms of assets, trading two third-round picks for their new quarterback. Wentz has one year to prove himself. If he doesn’t, the Commanders can tap into 2023’s loaded QB class.

Biggest question: Will the Commanders sign a veteran linebacker? Ron Rivera has alluded numerous times this offseason about wanting to add a veteran linebacker. The team drafted Jamin Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he has migrated to his more natural position on the outside. Cole Holcomb has gotten the lion’s share of the first-team reps, but it doesn’t appear as if he’s won the starting job. He’ll have to do so in training camp, otherwise the team may look outside the organization at a linebacker like Anthony Barr or Deion Jones. — Jeremy Brener



Fantasy fact: Antonio Gibson finished 10th in fantasy points among running backs last season, but he was terribly inconsistent. In fact, he scored fewer than 12 points seven times and was limited to single digits in six of those games. With J.D. McKissic in the mix and the selection of Brian Robinson in the draft, Gibson’s 2022 touch share could decline. — Fabiano



NEW YORK GIANTS

Key additions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge (draft); Evan Neal, OT (draft); Daniel Bellinger, TE (draft), OC Jon Feliciano (UFA), G Mark Glowinski, G (UFA)

Key losses: Austin Johnson, DT (UFA, Chargers), Logan Ryan, S (released), Evan Engram, TE (FA), Keion Crossen, DB/STs (UFA, Miami)

Offseason Grade: B-. New GM Joe Schoen was significantly hamstrung, thanks to the prior regime’s bold yet unsuccessful gamble to stretch the salary cap to acquire veteran help. Schoen did stockpile draft picks, filling them with prospects that address numerous holes on the roster. He also weeded out veterans such as Ryan who were no longer in the team’s long-term plans to straighten out the cap moving forward. It’s going to take time for everything to come together, but the early feelings are that Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have a long-term vision similar to how the Bills, their former team, were built from the bottom up.

Biggest question: Can Daboll and Schoen save Daniel Jones? After co-owner John Mara admitted the previous regime did everything possible to screw up Jones, Schoen and Daboll have done everything possible to reinforce what’s around him to give him the best possible chance at success. That includes a system that Jones himself also contributed to developing, a better offensive line and the freedom to return to his rookie-season gunslinging ways. But can Jones take that long-awaited step forward and be the quarterback the organization has always envisioned him becoming? If he can, he’ll land a nice payday, and the Giants will be set moving forward. If he can’t, the Giants are potentially looking at starting again with a new franchise quarterback in 2023. — Patricia Traina

Fantasy fact: In his first two seasons in the NFL, Saquon Barkley averaged 4.8 yards per rush and produced a combined 3,169 scrimmage yards in 29 games. In his last two seasons, he has averaged a mere 3.5 yards per rush with a combined 950 scrimmage yards in just 15 games. Barkley is still going in the top three to four rounds in most fantasy drafts. — Fabiano



NFC NORTH

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Key additions: De’Vondre Campbell, LB (re-signed); Rasul Douglas, CB (re-signed); Sammy Watkins, WR (FA); Jarran Reed, DT (FA); Keisean Nixon, CB (FA); Pat O’Donnell, P (FA); Quay Walker, LB (draft); Devonte Wyatt, DT (draft); Christian Watson, WR (draft)

Key losses: Davante Adams, WR (traded); Za’Darius Smith, OLB (released); Billy Turner, RT (released); Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR (FA); Chandon Sullivan, CB (FA); Lucas Patrick, G/C (FA).

Adams was traded to the Raiders and the Packers will try to fill his void with Lazard, Cobb or Watson. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Offseason grade: C. Arguably the biggest transaction during the entire NFL offseason was the trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders for first- and second-round picks. With the first-round pick, the Packers selected Walker, a linebacker prospect with an incredible combination of size and speed. He potentially will give the Packers an elite tandem alongside Campbell. The Packers packaged their second-round pick to move up to select receiver Christian Watson, who also features an incredible combination of size and speed. He potentially will join Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Adams in the team’s pantheon of great second-round receivers. But whether Walker and Watson will maximize their athletic gifts is anyone’s guess. Their development will determine whether the Packers won or lost the blockbuster trade. Re-signing Campbell and Douglas were huge moves in keeping together what could be a powerhouse defense.

Biggest question: Who replaces Adams? Until this season, Aaron Rodgers had never gone into a season without a proven star receiver. It’s not as if the Packers are going to stop throwing the football, so who’s capable of getting open and catching it? Allen Lazard, a quality role player the past couple seasons, will move into the No. 1 spot. In free agency, the team signed Watkins, the fourth pick of the 2014 draft. Over the past six seasons, he’s topped 40 receptions only once. Watson, Romeo Doubs (fourth round) and Samori Toure (seventh round) were added in the draft. The veteran Cobb and 2020 third-rounder Amari Rodgers will compete in the slot. The season might hinge on whether anyone from that group can get open on third-and-10 in a key moment in the playoffs.— Bill Huber

Fantasy fact: Adams had 669 catches and 73 touchdowns in his 116 career games with the Green Bay Packers. He was traded to the Raiders this offseason. Without him, the Packers’ top three wideouts are Allen Lazard, Watson and Cobb. The trio has produced a combined 700 catches and 66 touchdowns in the NFL. — Fabiano



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Key additions: Za'Darius Smith, OLB (FA); Jordan Hicks, LB (FA); Harrison Phillips, DT (FA); Lewis Cine, S (draft), Andrew Booth, CB (draft); Patrick Peterson, CB (re-signed); Chandon Sullivan, CB (FA); Chris Reed, G (FA); Johnny Mundt, TE (FA)

Key losses: Michael Pierce, DT (released); Tyler Conklin, TE (FA); Anthony Barr, LB (FA); Xavier Woods, S (FA); Mason Cole, G/C (FA); Everson Griffen, DE (unsigned); Sheldon Richardson, DT (FA)

Offseason grade: B-. The big story of the Vikings' offseason was a full regime change. After two consecutive losing seasons, longtime GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were replaced by younger leaders in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell. These moves were all about changing the Vikings' culture with an influx of collaboration, analytics and a more modern approach. Interestingly, that didn't lead to a very different offseason from a roster-building perspective. The Vikings declined to hit the reset button, instead choosing to gear up for what they believe will be a season of playoff contention. They extended Kirk Cousins again, made a free agency splash by signing Smith, and added or retained several other veterans at positions of need. Clearly, they believe this roster is ready to win at a high level right now. O'Connell brought Wes Phillips with him from the Rams to be his offensive coordinator and hired respected veteran coach Ed Donatell to be his DC. Cine and Booth Jr. should help revamp the secondary as rookies.



Biggest question: How many of the top three draft picks will be starters in Week 1? Cine, the first-round safety out of Georgia, has an incredible skill set and seems likely to beat out Camryn Bynum for a starting job in training camp. Booth faces an uphill battle to take Cameron Dantzler's job at outside cornerback, but it's possible. The same goes for fellow second-rounder Ed Ingram, who will be in a three-person battle for the Vikings' vacant right guard job with veteran free agent pickups Chris Reed and Jesse Davis. — Will Ragatz

Fantasy fact: Jefferson has recorded 604.6 fantasy points in his first two seasons in the NFL. That is the second-most points scored by a wide receiver in his first two years behind only Odell Beckham Jr.’s 614.3 points. However, Jefferson’s 196 catches and 3,016 yards are the most posted by a wideout in Years 1-2. He’s a first-rounder in fantasy drafts. — Fabiano



CHICAGO BEARS

Key additions: Justin Jones, DT (FA); Lucas Patrick, C/G (FA); Byron Pringle, LB (FA); Nicholas Morrow, LB (FA); Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE (FA); Jaquan Brisker, S (draft); Kyler Gordon, CB (draft); Velus Jones Jr., WR (draft)

Key losses: Khalil Mack, OLB (trade); Allen Robinson II, WR (FA); Akiem Hicks, DE (FA); James Daniels, G (FA); Jason Peters, T (FA); Eddie Goldman, NT (released); Bilal Nichols, DE (FA); Danny Trevathan, ILB (released), Alec Ogletree, ILB (released); Tashaun Gipson, S (FA); Nick Foles, QB (released); Andy Dalton, QB (FA)

Offseason grade: C. GM Ryan Poles was unable to sign any marquee free agents to help QB Justin Fields. Poles had little cap space and no first-round draft pick. So, he simply cleared cap space and got rid of players who didn't fit new offensive and defensive systems under coach Matt Eberflus. The goal was to have cap space next year and the Bears ($100 million) have the most of any team, so from this end the plan worked. For this season, their other goal was adding cheaper free agent starters on short-term contracts such as Justin Jones, Patrick, Morrow and Pringle, provided he is able to avoid further trouble with the law after an arrest on driving charges. Expect young players such as Brisker and Gordon to emerge quickly while both WR Darnell Mooney and TE Cole Kmet make more strides in Year 3.

Biggest question: What will their starting offensive line look like on opening day? The new offense is based on David Montgomery's running and play-action passes but the blocking is a huge question. They could have new starters at three or four positions, including rookie Braxton Jones at left tackle. Larry Borom appears set for either left or right tackle. The biggest uncertainty is who is at right guard: former center Sam Mustipher, tackle Teven Jenkins or one of three rookies. It's also possible they'll trade for a guard or pick up one who is cut. — Gene Chamberlain



Fantasy fact: The Bears have had just three quarterbacks (Mitchell Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Erik Kramer) score more than 200 fantasy points in a single season in the Super Bowl era. That’s just three quarterbacks in 56 years! Couple that trend with the lack of elite-level talent the team has in the current pass attack, and Fields could be in for a difficult season. — Fabiano



DETROIT LIONS

Key additions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE (draft); Jameson Williams, WR (draft); DJ Chark, WR (FA); DeShon Elliott, S (FA); Mike Hughes, CB (FA), Chris Board, LB (FA)

Key losses: Trey Flowers, DE (released); Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB (FA); KhaDarel Hodge, WR (FA); Dean Marlowe, S (FA); Nick Williams, DT (FA)

Offseason Grade: C+. In free agency, the Lions decided to bring back a significant number of their own free agents, leaving many to wonder why a team that only won three games would still want a plethora of the same players back. The team did address one of its biggest weaknesses from last year at wide receiver, drafting Williams in the first round and signing Chark. The defense still has question marks at linebacker, but drafting Hutchinson should start the process of improving the defensive line.

Biggest question: Can the offensive line stay healthy? Last season, the projected starting five did not see the field together all that much because of injuries. Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow must stay healthy and Penei Sewell is expected to take a significant leap forward in his second year. The unit must open holes for D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, especially in the red zone. — John Maakaron

Fantasy fact: The Lions added two field stretchers in Chark and Williams this offseason. For them to succeed, however, Jared Goff needs to improve his downfield passing stats. Last season, he ranked 25th in attempts of 20-plus air yards (3.3 PG) and tied for 22nd in big plays (20-plus yards) among quarterbacks with at least 12 starts. — Fabiano



NFC SOUTH

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Key Additions: Shaq Mason, OG (trade); Luke Goedeke, OG (draft); Russell Gage, WR (FA), Cade Otton, TE (draft); Rachaad White, RB (draft); Logan Hall, DE (draft); Akiem Hicks, DE (FA), Keanu Neal, S (FA); Logan Ryan, S (FA)

Key Losses: Ali Marpet, OG (retired); Alex Cappa, OG (FA), Rob Gronkowski, TE (retired); Ndamukong Suh, DE (FA); Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB (FA); Jordan Whitehead, S (FA)

Gronkowski retired this offseason. Can Brady and the Bucs survive without his blocking and receiving? AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File

Offseason Grade: B+. Losing Marpet and Cappa up front is going to hurt, and Gronkowski was a bigger part of the blocking scheme than many realize. However, the acquisition of Mason came at pennies on the dollar while Aaron Stinnie is a Super Bowl-winning lineman himself, making the new guys not as big a dropoff as one might see at first glance. Getting Gage to sign after seeing him twice per year with the Falcons will give the Buccaneers offense a new weapon for quarterback Tom Brady. On defense, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's rise to starter without JPP on the roster should be an improvement and could help cover some of the penetration issues the defense had in 2021. There are some new faces this time around, and a tough schedule won't do the Bucs any favors. But come mid-January, this team is going to be well equipped to compete for its third Lombardi.

Biggest question: Who will be the second back on the field behind Fournette, and how versatile will that person make the Gronkowski-less Bucs offense? The favorite will be rookie Rachaad White while Ke'Shawn Vaughn has more years of NFL experience, and veteran Giovanni Bernard will be in the mix, too.

Fantasy fact: Fournette saw a near 30% touch share and averaged a career-high 18.3 fantasy points in his 14 games last season. He figures to get a big workload again in 2021, as the Buccaneers let Jones walk as a free agent. Even with Giovani Bernard and rookie Rachaad White in the mix, Lombardi Lenny will be a top-30 overall pick. — Fabiano



NEW ORLEANS SAINTS



Key additions: Dennis Allen, Head Coach (Promotion), Jarvis Landry, WR (UFA); Tyrann Mathieu, S (UFA); Trevor Penning, T (draft); Chris Olave, WR (draft); Alontae Taylor, S (draft); D'Marco Jackson, LB (draft); Devine Ozigbo, RB (UFA); Taco Charlton, DE (UFA); Lucas Krull, TE (UDFA); Smoke Monday, S (UDFA)

Key losses: Sean Payton, Head Coach (retired); Marcus Williams, S (UFA); Terron Armstead, T (UFA); Malcolm Jenkins, S (retired); Will Clapp, OL (UFA); Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR (UFA); Kenny Stills, WR (UFA); Ty Montgomery, RB (UFA); Trevor Siemian, QB (UFA); Kwon Alexander, LB (UFA)

Offseason grade: A-. New Orleans' front office had a salary cap deficit of approximately $77M going into the offseason. GM Mickey Loomis and VP of Football Operations Khai Harley were able to restructure and revise contracts, whittle down the cap numbers to a manageable -$20M and begin to sign players. The Saints flirted with quarterback Deshaun Watson before signing starting QB Jameis Winston to a two-year, $14 million deal. Perhaps the best two offseason acquisitions were to add Landry and Mathieu. Both have roots in the New Orleans area. Loomis made shrewd moves by retaining most of the coaching staff and promoting Allen as head coach and Pete Carmichael as primary play caller.

Biggest question: Two critical questions persist with the Saints: How will the Saints respond to Allen without the veteran coaching leadership of Sean Payton? And how will Jameis Winston rebound from his ACL injury?

Fantasy fact: Alvin Kamara is coming off a 2021 season that saw him produce career lows in yards per carry average (3.9), targets (67), catches (47), receiving yards (439) and fantasy points (234.7). However, he did average 20.2 fantasy points in five full games played with Jameis Winston. That includes four games with 18-plus and one with 30-plus. — Fabiano



ATLANTA FALCONS

Key additions: Marcus Mariota, QB (FA); Desmond Ridder, QB (draft); Damien Williams, RB (FA); Drake London, WR (draft); Bryan Edwards, WR (trade), Anthony Firkser, TE (FA); Germain Ifedi, OT (FA); Lorenzo Carter, OLB (FA); Arnold Ebiketie, OLB (draft); Rashaan Evans, ILB (FA); Casey Hayward, CB (FA); Dean Marlowe, S (FA)

Key losses: Matt Ryan, QB (trade); Mike Davis, RB (released); Calvin Ridley, WR (suspension); Russell Gage, WR (FA); Foye Oluokun, LB (FA); Dante Fowler, OLB (cut); Duron Harmon, S (FA)

Offseason Grade: B-. The Falcons swung and missed on Deshaun Watson, leading to a chain reaction of moves that eventually forced Atlanta to fully begin its rebuild a year early. Their Watson pursuit led to trading Ryan after 14 seasons under center. The team also transformed its front seven after releasing Fowler and letting Oluokun, last year’s tackle leader, walk in free agency. As a team, the Falcons got worse, but sometimes you need to take a step back to move forward.

Biggest question: Does the team count on Mariota, who hasn’t started a game in two years, or will the team hand the ball to third-round rookie Ridder? While Mariota is considered the favorite, Ridder has impressed early and he has turned the Falcons offseason into a quarterback battle for the first time in more than 20 years. — Jeremy Brener



Fantasy fact: Cordarrelle Patterson, a wide receiver converted to running back, scored 234.6 fantasy points last season. Believe it or not, that’s the fifth-most points recorded in a single season by a Falcons running back since 2000. Jamal Anderson leads the team in fantasy points at the position when he scored 337.5 points during the 1998 season. — Fabiano



CAROLINA PANTHERS

Key additions: RB D’Onta Foreman, RB (FA); Rashard Higgins, WR (FA); Ikem Ekwonu, OT (draft); Bradley Bozeman, C (FA); Austin Corbett, G (FA); Matt Ioannidis, DT (FA); Damien Wilson, LB (FA); Corey Littleton, LB (FA); Xavier Woods, S (FA); Matt Corral, QB (draft)

Key losses: DaQuan Jones, DT (FA); Haason Reddick, LB (FA); Jermaine Carter Jr., LB (FA); Stephon Gilmore, CB (FA).

Offseason grade: B+. The Panthers aren’t necessarily ready to compete for a playoff spot but they did improve the roster significantly this offseason. Losing both Reddick and Gilmore in free agency hurts, but they were able to completely revamp the offensive line by drafting Ikem Ekwonu sixth and by signing Bozeman and Corbett in free agency. Carolina has the depth at corner to withstand the loss of Gilmore with Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr. and others. However, they failed to find a replacement for Reddick, which could mean Brian Burns’ path to the quarterback won’t be as easy this fall.

Biggest question: Who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1? Carolina was very close to making a draft-night trade for Baker Mayfield but instead traded back into the third round to select Corral out of Ole Miss. Coming from an RPO-centric offense, Corral has a lot to learn and isn’t ready to push Sam Darnold for the starting job. GM Scott Fitterer has made it clear he wants competition in the quarterback room which is why the Panthers are still being linked to Mayfield and even Jimmy Garoppolo. — Schuyler Callihan

Fantasy fact: Christian McCaffrey ranks third in fantasy points per game average (21.8) at his position in the last two years. Unfortunately, he’s also played just 10 games during that time due to injuries. CMC’s high level of statistical success will keep him in the first round, even in the top five overall, but there might not be a bigger risk-reward pick. — Fabiano



AFC WEST

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS



Key additions: Justin Reid, S (FA); JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR (FA); Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR (FA); Ronald Jones, RB (FA); Trent McDuffie, CB (draft); George Karlaftis, EDGE (draft); Skyy Moore, WR (draft); Bryan Cook, S (draft)

Key losses: Tyreek Hill, WR (trade); Tyrann Mathieu, S (FA); Charvarius Ward, CB (FA); Anthony Hitchens, LB (released); Melvin Ingram, EDGE (FA); Mike Hughes, CB (FA); Jarran Reed, DT (FA); Demarcus Robinson, WR (FA); Byron Pringle, WR (FA)

Hill was traded to the Dolphins this offseason. Now Patrick Mahomes will have to find a new deep threat. Denny Medley/USA Today network

Offseason grade: B. By moving on from Hill and Mat