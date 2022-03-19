Raiders Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in WR Zay Jones

What are the Jaguars getting in former Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones? Raiders insider Hondo Carpenter helps break it down for us.

Few teams made as much noise in free agency's first wave as the Jacksonville Jaguars. While other teams were wheeling and dealing in terms of making blockbuster trades, the Jaguars spent big on the free agency market and brought in seven new starters, with six of them on multi-year deals.

But what will each new player bring to the Jaguars' roster in 2022 and beyond? To find the answers, we go through FanNation's deep pool of talented insiders and reporters from across the NFL to get the skinny on each new Jaguar.

First up, new Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, who the Jaguars signed to a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees.

Jones, a 2017 second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills, appeared in 17 games for the Raiders last season and caught 47 passes for 546 yards and one touchdown.

"The speedster is a favorite of Derek Carr, at a position of need. The numbers will have to fit into new GM Dave Ziegler's plan, but there is an excellent chance he will return," Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter assessed before free agency began.

This was an assessment the Jaguars seemed to agree with, too, with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson delivering the following scouting report on Jones earlier this week.

“Well, one, his time speed. He’s explosive. This guy, you watch him on film, the way he comes off the ball, his explosiveness, the aggressiveness that he plays with, the ability to stretch the field, things of that nature," Pederson said.

"He’s a big target. He’s lanky. And he really became their one-two combination when they had the issues during the season. He and I believe [Hunter] Renfrow kind of became their one-two and you see that and you see his ability to make plays down the field, contested catches, and things like that. Just when you put the tape on and you start watching him it starts popping off the film.”

But what does Carpenter see in Jones after his time with the Raiders, and what does he think the Jaguars are getting from the former second-round pick? He helped us break it down below.

1. Why didn't Zay Jones re-sign with the Raiders? Was there any interest?

Carpenter: The Las Vegas Raiders love Zay Jones. A wonderful young man in every way. He is a hard worker, a tremendous talent, and superb in the community. They are about to extend All-Pro Hunter Renfrow and were making a big move for Davante Adams. The money wasn't there. They wanted him, but it wasn't going to work.

2. What does Zay Jones do best?

Carpenter: Similar to a basketball player, he can use his incredible speed to create space. He will be tremendous with Trevor Lawrence on a young team that needs playmakers. If the Jags OL can give Lawrence time, he and Zay will do extraordinary things.

3. What are some of Zay Jones's weaknesses?

Carpenter: He is a disciplined route runner, but when things break down, he needs to be able to make decisions that will go against the game plan. I would equate it to an excellent guy on an organized team but not playing freely on the playground.

4. Is Jones someone who the Raiders will struggle to replace?

Carpenter: No, because Davante Adams replaced him.

This clearly became a moot point after the Raiders traded a 2022 first-round and second-round selection for the former Green Bay Packers receiver, who they then made the NFL's highest-paid receiver.

5. Did Jones live up to his second-round billing after being traded?

Carpenter: Absolutely. If Davante Adams were not in Las Vegas, he still would be. Great player and a steal for the Jags.