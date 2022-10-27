Trade Deadline Rumors: What the Buzz Is on Jaguars’ Pass-Rusher Josh Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars supporters were likely left scratching their heads when they saw a report on Thursday indicating that pass-rusher Josh Allen has garnered interest in trade talks.

And for good reason. On the surface, it doesn't make much sense beyond the fact that teams are calling the Jaguars about a young, talented player at a premium position. The buzz seems to point to that being all it is, as well.

The scuttle on Allen in Jacksonville suggests the report is simply a representation of teams having an interest in Allen for the reasons listed above and nothing more. The Jaguars do not appear to actually be shopping Allen, with any hypothetical price for him being higher than what teams have called them about.

Contending teams are attempting to find pass-rushers on the trade market who can put them over the top, and at 2-5 the Jaguars seem like a prime candidate to engage with. It makes sense for the Jaguars to take all phone calls at the trade deadline, but taking a call does not mean a player is actually available. And while most players in the league who don't play quarterback could be available at any price, the Jaguars' asking price for Allen looks to be something teams are unlikely to match.

In short, teams are surely calling the Jaguars about Allen, but nothing has come close to materializing and that appears unlikely to change. The Jaguars are high on Allen in the building and have already picked up his fifth-year option, so they can have him on the roster next year as Travon Walker hopefully takes another step in his development.

The former No. 7 overall was voted a captain for his third consecutive season, and through seven games leads the team in sacks (3) and QB hits (11), and pressures (28). The next Jaguars defender on the pressures list is Travon Walker with 14. Allen also leads the Jaguars in Pass-Rushing Productivity and Pass-Rush Win Rate, via PFF.

The Jaguars are tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league at 11 despite being No. 15 in pressure % per Pro Football Reference. According to Football Outsiders, the Jaguars' defense has the worst adjusted sack rate in the NFL this season. Seven of the Jaguars' 11 sacks came in the first three weeks of the season, with the Jaguars recording just four sacks in the month of October during their four-game losing streak.

In short, the Jaguars have had little to no individuals make an impact as a pass-rusher outside of Allen. While all of his sacks have come in two games, he is still far and away the team's best pass-rusher and one of their best players overall.

When it comes to the trade deadline, teams are going to call about virtually every young and talented player. This year is no different. That doesn't mean the team taking the call -- the Jaguars in this case -- is actually listening.