Report: Jaguars' Josh Allen Drawing Trade Interest

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already dealt one productive fan-favorite -- could they do the same with another before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline?

While it doesn't appear the Jaguars are actually shopping pass-rusher Josh Allen, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that his name has drawn interest from teams as they look to improve their pass-rush by Tuesday.

"The Robert Quinn trade brings pass-rusher into focus entering NFL trade deadline. Teams are assuming Panthers keep Brian Burns but are watching Bradley Chubb situation in Denver closely. Another name that has garnered interest from teams: Jacksonville's Josh Allen," Fowler reported.

The Jaguars picked Allen's fifth-year option this offseason. The former No. 7 overall was voted a captain for his third consecutive season, and through seven games leads the team in sacks (3) and QB hits (11), and pressures (28). The next Jaguars defender on the pressures list is Travon Walker with 14. Allen also leads the Jaguars in Pass-Rushing Productivity and Pass-Rush Win Rate, via PFF.

Allen came in fourth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, earning a nod as a Pro Bowl alternate as he set a Jaguars rookie record in sacks (10.5) while recording 11 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits, along with two forced fumbles. He became the first Jaguars rookie to ever appear in the Pro Bowl.

Allen appeared in eight games in 2020, recording 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. He then appeared in 16 games last season, recording 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

The Jaguars are tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league at 11 despite being No. 15 in pressure % per Pro Football Reference. According to Football Outsiders, the Jaguars' defense has the worst adjusted sack rate in the NFL this season. Seven of the Jaguars' 11 sacks came in the first three weeks of the season, with the Jaguars recording just four sacks in the month of October during their four-game losing streak.

Jacksonville traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets earlier this week for a conditional sixth-round draft pick that is set to become a fifth-round pick if Robinson hits 600 rushing yards. The Jaguars currently have 10 draft picks, with one selection in each of the first three rounds, two in the fourth round, one in the fifth round, three in the sixth round, and one in the seventh round.