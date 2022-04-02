Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen and More: Biggest Winners of Jaguars Free Agency

Which Jaguars have seen their spots on the roster or their short- and long-term outlooks improve thanks to the Jaguars' free agency spending?

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a distinct shift in priorities this offseason. After several offseasons of not swinging for the fences for big-name free agents, the Jaguars signed several top-tier options this March and went on a spending spree the likes of which few teams have seen.

The Jaguars gave eye-popping deals to wide receiver Christian Kirk, guard Brandon Scherff and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, as well as paying cornerback Darious Williams, wide receiver Zay Jones and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi considerable deals.

Add in nearly $10 million for one year of Evan Engram and a one-year, $7 million deal for Arden Key and the Jaguars made sure to open their pocketbooks this March in hopes of filling as many roster holes as possible before the draft.

But now the Jaguars' have to figure out how all of the pieces fit together and what it means for 2022 and beyond. In their efforts to do so, they will rearrange the depth chart and present a dramatically different roster than what we saw in 2021.

With a new roster, there will certainly be players and coaches who will benefit from the moves Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson have made over the last month. But which current players are the biggest winners?

QB Trevor Lawrence

Well, this one was a given. You can make fair arguments and debate against the moves the Jaguars made at wide receiver and tight end, but Christian Kirk and Evan Engram would have been the best wide receiver and tight end on the team by a wide margin last season. Brandon Scherff is a major upgrade at right guard and one of the best linemen in the NFL. Cam Robinson at least ensures there isn't a rookie at left tackle. While the Jaguars overpaid for Kirk and Zay Jones, there is no doubt the Jaguars improved their skill positions compared to Lawrence's rookie season.

2022 will help tell us if the Jaguars' free agency moves were enough to improve Lawrence's support cast, but it was at least an improvement. That was a low bar for the Jaguars to clear after they had arguably the worst collection of skill players in the NFL last season, but this year's group of pass-catchers is at least improved. Is it improved enough? That is a hard argument to make, but this is more like the type of cast he should have had as a rookie.

EDGE Josh Allen

No, the Jaguars didn't make any moves that directly correlate to edge rusher Josh Allen's role. But that is exactly why I think he is one of the big winners of free agency, especially as he awaits the decision on his fifth-year option. The Jaguars and Baalke went through another offseason where they didn't invest any significant free agency resources in the pass-rush, keeping the books clean at the position for the future when an Allen extension could potentially come in play. The Jaguars did sign Arden Key, but he is more of a third guy in an edge rotation and he does his best work inside; plus, he only signed a one-year deal.

As a result of the moves made in free agency, the Jaguars should be expected to pick a pass-rusher at No. 1, with the most likely options being Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker. Allen's best year of production came when he had bonafide pass-rushers alongside him in Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell, and adding a No. 1 overall pass-rusher should be a big boost to Allen's own play and production right before he is due to get paid.

LT Cam Robinson

There were rumors in the days and weeks leading into free agency that the Jaguars would be interested in free-agent left tackle Terron Armstead, but the Jaguars quickly shot that down by placing the franchise tag on Robinson for the second year in a row. The Jaguars have now guaranteed close to $30 million to Robinson for the last two seasons pending he plays on the tag this year, which speaks to the level of commitment the Jaguars have placed in him.

With the Jaguars signing zero other tackles and only adding to their interior line depth, Robinson is in a great position heading into the draft. He has even more job stability than he had at this point last year and the Jaguars seem more eagle to attempt to reach a long-term deal with him than at any point last offseason. All of the Jaguars' offensive line moves this offseason centered around Robinson sticking at left tackle, making him a big winner moving forward.

C Tyler Shatley

The Jaguars knew entering free agency that Brandon Linder wasn't going to be in their plans and the long-time captain and center retired not long after. Luckily for the Jaguars, they were able to keep some sense of consistency at center by re-signing long-time backup Tyler Shatley, who has started 18 games over the last two years as Linder has battled injuries.

The Jaguars knew during free agency that Linder didn't have a place on the roster, but they still opted against adding any free agent linemen who could play center. Will Richardson was re-signed but only has experience at guard and tackle while it is clear Brandon Scherff will be the right guard. Shatley has had his path to a starting job as cleared as it can be entering the month of the draft.

WR Laquan Treadwell

It is hard to not think of Laquan Treadwell as one of the biggest winners of Jaguars free agency. Not only was he able to turn his career year from 2021 into a new contract, but he now has a very real path to playing time as the team's primary X receiver.

Yes, the Jaguars signed Zay Jones who can potentially fill in on the outside, but he is more of a Z and a slot than an X. While the Jaguars will move their receivers around, you still need a big receiver who can win downfield. Right now, the Jaguars just have Treadwell in that regard.

LBs Dylan Moses, Chapelle Russell and Shaquille Quarterman

The Jaguars are certainly rearranging the chairs on the deck of the linebacker room. Foyesade Oluokun has been added, while Myles Jack, Damien Wilson and Dakota Allen have been subtracted. With the Jaguars only adding one linebacker before the draft to a room that is dropping like flies, that leaves ample chances for their young linebacker trio of Dylan Moses, Chapelle Russell and Shaquille Quarterman to attempt to carve out a significant role on the defense.

RBs James Robinson and Travis Etienne

Jacksonville was rumored to be in the running back market ahead of free agency but ultimately added no players at the position. They could still sign a veteran before or after the draft, but today it seems like the only real non-injury threat to James Robinson's and Travis Etienne's playtime is a rookie draft pick. I'd expect the Jaguars to pick a running back at some point, but it's a good sign for their two starters that they didn't add anyone quite yet.