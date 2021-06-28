Why the Jaguars Shouldn't be Players in the Xavien Howard Market

With one of the best cornerbacks in football looking for a resolution in Miami, should the Jaguars be interested in potentially adding him to the roster?

It wouldn't be an NFL summer without star players looking for new deals -- or even potentially new teams.

One of such names this season who could end up looking for either a new contract or a trade is Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who is seeking a reworked deal after he signed an extension with the Dolphins in 2019.

But does it make sense for the Jaguars to be players for Howard ahead of 2021 and Urban Meyer's debut season as head coach? A year after the Jaguars had the NFL's worst secondary and pass defense, would adding arguably the NFL's top cornerback from a year ago be the smart move?

There are plenty of reasons in support of the Jaguars gauging the Dolphins' interest in trading the Pro Bowl cornerback who recorded 10 interceptions last season. But there are more reasons why it is a move that wouldn't make sense for the Jaguars, at least not in 2021.

Before breaking down why the Jaguars would be wise to not be players in any market for a potential Howard deal, it is important to understand why Howard could potentially be available to begin with. He is an extremely productive player who is a Dolphins draft and develop a success story, but there appears to still be a chance he could potentially be on the move if no contract resolution is found.

Howard is seeking a new deal after signing a five-year, $76.5 million extension in 2019. This comes after Howard had a stellar year as a shutdown cornerback, out-producing teammate Byron Jones, who the Dolphins signed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal last offseason.

"We love X. Let me just go ahead and say that right now, so you guys can make sure you write that. We love him. He’s very productive. He’s a team player. He’s an important player on this team, but again unique situation," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said when the First-Team All-Pro was absent from Dolphins minicamp

"We want to keep him here, but again markets are set. Specific to Byron, the market is set differently every year and, yeah, that’s part of the conversation. But, again, that’s what makes this unique, which I’m sure everyone can understand.”

As a result, Howard's contract will have to play into any potential trade for him. It is clear that Howard wants to be paid closer to the level of the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, whereas he is now the No. 5 cornerback in terms of average annual value. The most likely scenario is any trade involving Howard would involve a re-worked deal that bumps up his guaranteed money.

While the Jaguars are set to still be flush with cap space in 2022 -- and have the room now to add Howard -- his contract would be a strange addition in an offseason in which it appeared the Jaguars attempted to completely avoid paying top-dollar for free agents. The one defender the team did spend considerably on is Shaquill Griffin, who will man the team's No. 1 cornerback role in 2021.

In short, Jacksonville hasn't been overly eager to spend big this offseason. And in the few instances in which they did, they already did so at cornerback in Griffin. The Jaguars have their highly-paid veteran starter, so it isn't as if they are entering 2021 with cheaper unknowns in starting roles.

Aside from Griffin, the Jaguars have two other big investments they need to find out what they have in sooner than later. CJ Henderson was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and is one of the team's most talented defenders from a traits perspective.

Henderson battled injuries and inconsistency as a rookie, but the Jaguars could have a top talent in Henderson if he can remain healthy and take the next step in his development. They simply need to find out exactly what they have though, and they owe it to themselves to do so. And finding out what they have in Henderson in 2021 isn't set to be an expensive venture since he is on his rookie contract.

Then there is Trent Baalke and Urban Meyer's handpicked cornerback: No. 33 overall pick Tyson Campbell, who figures to slot in as the Jaguars' top nickel cornerback in 2021. In any event Henderson is injured or doesn't develop, it seems as if the Jaguars have a natural backup plan in Campbell. By spending the No. 33 pick on a corner, the Jaguars eliminated the need to find another contingency plan for Henderson.

The Jaguars saw the cornerback group as potentially the roster's biggest issue entering this offseason. They didn't ignore the issue, either, using their third-highest draft pick on a corner and making another cornerback their highest-paid free agent of the offseason.

If the Jaguars hadn't made either of these moves, it would make a lot of sense for them to target Howard. He would be an exceptional scheme fit and give the Jaguars a legitimate No. 1 corrnerback. But at this point, trading for the talented cover man seems like a luxury move that would be unnecessary at this point in the offseason.

Howard will find some resolution this summer, whether it be in Miami or for another franchise. But after an offseason in which the Jaguars repeatedly went back to the well to fix their cornerback room, it wouldn't make much sense for Jacksonville to be that franchise for Howard.