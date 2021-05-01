Where Can Tyson Campbell Play For the  Jaguars? Anywhere...But He Wants Corner and It's His To Take

When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia DB Tyson Campbell to kick off the second round, the question immediately became, "where will he play?" Well...everywhere. That's why the Jaguars wanted him. But Campbell wants corner. How feasible is that possibility?

Tyson Campbell had to sit back and really consider his answer. Where most rookies would offer a company line, the Jacksonville Jaguars pick at No. 33 overall (the first pick in the second round) stopped to give thought to what he knew could be an important indicator of his future playing time with the Jaguars.

“I mean I’ve—I feel like I can do it all. But I do enjoy playing corner.”

Campbell was a three year corner for the Georgia Bulldogs, and a starter since he stepped on campus as a freshman. During that time he accumulated 89 tackles, 10 pass breakups and an interception. The stats aren’t eye-popping but show a potential and high ceiling for a player that’s eat-up with talent. It’s that natural God given talent that gives Campbell the confidence to continue his answer.

“With my athletic ability and my knowledge of the game, you know, I do feel I could play inside or play safety if needed, but I feel like I could play all over the field.”

Related: Takeaways on Jacksonville Jaguars' Selection of Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

The Jaguars secondary was a lesson in no depth last season, as multiple injuries forced the club to start six different corners. Of those who started at corner in 2020, all but Tre Herndon missed time either with injury or on the inactive list. For that matter, safety wasn’t much better.

By the end of the second night of the NFL Draft, the Jaguars had grabbed another safety, Syracuse’s Andre Cisco at 65th overall. And with five more picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, that number could continue to increase. Which is good…because Tyson Campbell wants to play corner. Specifically, outside corner.

Campbell (3) breaks up a pass versus Auburn. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

He has versatility though, with the ability to play inside at nickel as well. That’s what made him so intriguing at the 33rd pick, according to Head Coach Urban Meyer.

“That’s one of the reasons that we took him, but his flexibility — because you’re going to get your best players on the field and we’re going to be, if we can hold up, we’re going to play much more man coverage that hurt the Jaguars last year. That was an area of need, we didn’t play well in the back end of our defense and you’ve got Shaq [Shaquill Griffin], you’ve got Tyson and then you’ve got Ray [Rayshawn Jenkins] and the safety position is [Andre] Cisco to add to who we already have.”

The current presumed starting outside corners are CJ Henderson (who the Jags took at No. 9 overall in 2020) and Shaquill Griffin (who the club acquired in free agency this offseason) with Tre Herndon at nickel and Sidney Jones IV rotating in. In today’s NFL with offenses consistenly lining up three wide at receiver, three corners isn’t unheard of and the Jaguars inability to do that well in 2020 is what led to the pick according to General Manager Trent Baalke.

“You need more than two. You saw last year how quick these things can change. The game with as many four and five wides as you’re seeing in today’s game, you need guys that can cover. The whole goal was to do a good job of increasing our ability on the backend on the defense and I think we’ve done that.”

A new corner selected so high will inevitably lead to competition in practice though, something that coaches will always want. And Tyson Campbell and CJ Henderson are used to competing. Playing the same position means they didn’t line up opposite each other during the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry game. But the two former track stars have raced, literally.

“Oh yeah, I know CJ Henderson,” exclaimed Campbell. “He was at Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. We weren't playing in high school football but we would always compete in track and field so I'm definitely familiar with him…we won [though, Heritage won, I won…my best 100 time was 10.38.”

Meyer did tell local media on Friday night that he expects Henderson to be starting at outside corner but Campbell’s arrival does potentially shake up that chart, yet how is still unknown.

No matter where he lines up though, Meyer is excited about what Campbell adds to the group.

Campbell (3) breaks up a pass versus Vanderbilt. © Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

“I’ve known Tyson since his sophomore year in high school, state champ in Florida. He was [Patrick] Surtain’s teammate, wonderful family, played safety, very good tackler when you watch him blitz. He’s a versatile defensive back so when you look at our corners and Tyson, you’ve got these long, six-foot-plus guys that run a 4.4 [40-yard dash] and he’s physical.

“He didn’t play a lot of inside for Georgia, but he was a safety in high school, and like I said I’ve known him a long time. I actually heard on television and we agreed with the assessment on television that he’s so confident in his speed he’s never out of control. We love that guy on film.”

Surtain II was the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft with the Denver Bronco’s taking the Alabama corner. But not only was Campbell his teammate at American Heritage High School, the two were coached by Surtain’s father, Patrick Surtain Sr., a former NFL defensive back himself and three time Pro-Bowler.

His time under Surtain Sr. gave Campbell a foundation on which he’s still building, with lessons that are always applicable.

“Just to keep working on your craft. Never be satisfied, always find something to learn, whether it be something mental or physical; always just at the end of each practice or end of each game, always find something to learn from. So I think that something I’ve brought with me throughout my college career.”

That college career was spent in Athens, Georgia but there was a time Campbell considered playing for Meyer, when the latter was head coach with Ohio State. The relationship built there was one Campbell sees the duo capitalizing on now in Jacksonville.

“Coach Meyer came to a football camp down in Florida, it was at FIU. I think him and [Alabama Head Coach Nick] Saban were there, and I got a chance to meet him and [Ohio State Defensive Coordinator] Coach Coombs at the time. We just hit it off from there and always had a great relationship. Unfortunately, I didn’t choose the Ohio State University, but I always knew me and Coach Meyer always got along well. It all played out perfectly, so I’m excited.”