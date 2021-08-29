5 Jaguars Who Need To Impress In Final Preseason Game Vs. the Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars will conclude their 2021 offseason this afternoon, with a third and final preseason game. Ahead of kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys and the final roster cutdown day on Tuesday, we examine five players who need to impress, both for a roster spot and starting spots.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Dallas, Texas, preparing for their final preseason game ahead of the 2021 NFL season. The club traded quarterback Gardner Minshew II on Saturday, added a wide receiver and an offensive lineman and are gearing up for the massive cut-down day looming on Tuesday.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, each club must have released enough players to be at a 53-man roster. That means Sunday afternoon in Dallas is the last chance some of these players have to impress Head Coach Urban Meyer and staff. But while the cuts will understandably receive attention, this is also one of the last opportunities for some guys to prove they’re deserving of a starting spot.

With that in mind, we examine five players who need to impress Sunday afternoon in Dallas; not only to avoid being cut, but to earn their place on the field as well.

Josh Lambo

Stop yelling, this has to be discussed. Lambo, one of the most automatic kickers in the NFL the past five years, has not been himself since an injury abruptly ended his season in 2020 after four games. In the preseason thus far, he’s gone 2-2 on extra points and 2-4 on field goals. His numbers have been roughly the same in practice. Given Lambo is in one of only two positions that can’t argue differential talent for the preseason, the stats are worrisome. So much so that Meyer has commented on the misses, more than once.

Could it just be the injury? Possibly. But that’s a concern, not an excuse. And do the Jaguars really have an option to replace him, save the New Orleans Saints releasing Aldrick Rosas? Not really. But something tells us that won’t stop Urban Meyer if he’s frustrated with another Lambo lackluster performance. The best way to alleviate those concerns? Don’t put up a lackluster performance.

The Jaguars have always relied on Lambo in the past; anytime they could pass midfield, there was a chance for points thanks to Lambo. That hasn’t been the case this preseason. Lambo has one more chance to assure coaches he can be counted on in the regular season.

Tyler Davis

The second year tight end is still learning the position. A former quarterback, he transferred from UCONN to Georgia Tech during a transitional time when the Yellow Jackets were figuring out what a tight end was for the first time in 100 years. He has the size and acumen to be a serviceable depth player, even scoring a touchdown on a pass from Jake Luton versus the Cleveland Browns in the first preseason game.

But his drops in practice and struggles in blocking schemes stand out. This unit is desperate for depth, with little done to address it during the offseason. But with James O’Shaughnessy looking more and more like a TE1 again, along with Chris Manhertz, in addition to rookie Luke Farrell impressing more and more as a pass catching tight end, there isn’t much room left for Davis. He can still use special teams and whatever reps he does receive to earn that last spot. But an average performance won’t do. He will have to stand out and prove himself reliable.

Quincy Williams

On Wednesday, Meyer was asked to evaluate who was “game ready” (i.e. ready for Week 1 and therefore not needing to play versus the Cowboys) and linebacker depth. He mentioned Myles Jack and Damien Wilson as being almost there. He praised Dakota Allen, bragged on Shaquille Quarterman and noted Chapelle Russell had his best overall game versus the Saints. The only linebacker he didn’t specifically compliment? Quincy Williams.

Instead, he said, “Quincy [Williams] has to continue to get better.”

It should be noted, he wasn’t necessarily calling out Williams. He was saying overall, he was comfortable with the linebacker depth and that Williams continuing to get better would contribute to that. But it also shows the hierarchy with with Meyer has set this unit.

A core muscle injury kept him out of the first few games in the 2020 season, and he ended the year appearing in seven games, accumulating nine tackles, one for loss and a pass defended as well as a forced fumble. But that was last year. The Jaguars currently have six linebackers on the roster, with Dylan Moses still on the Non-Football Injury list. Jack, Wilson, Quarterman and Allen have earned a spot. Russell seems to have Meyer’s eye both with comments, and how much attention the coach gives him in practice.

Williams has one last chance to garner some of that attention himself. His spot on the roster could very well depend on it.

Badara Traore

There’s an old adage that states, “first hired, first fired.” The Jaguars brought in Traore seemingly as a camp body, due to various injuries and illness that will keep four out of the five starting offensive linemen out of Sunday’s game. In other words, it wouldn’t be a shock to seem him let-go on Tuesday or later this week, as the Jags get their starters back. But the preseason is meant for those fringe players; ones just needed a chance to impress. Traore is only in his second season (and for that matter, first preseason), spending 2020 on Chicago Bears practice squad.

After a game in which Trevor Lawrence was under pressure for 42% of his drop backs, a stout showing from Traore could make him a late sleeper to make the roster as the Jags beef up their line depth for their No. 1 overall pick.

Sidney Jones IV

There was a lot of debate about this name and whether or not to include the corner. Because there isn’t necessarily any danger of Jones being cut. Assuming the Jags carry at least five corners on the active roster, Jones should easily grab a spot alongside Shaq Griffin, C.J. Henderson, Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon (along with Chris Claybrooks in a sixth spot). There are three other corners who would be cut before Jones (Jameson Houston, Brandon Rusnak and Corey Straughter).

But Jones needs to use Sunday to impress because his offseason has taken a downward trajectory. He went from being a potential—nay, likely—starter opposite to Griffin, to a rotational and situational guy. The shuffling came after Henderson returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Few could have predicted Henderson would return so strong and so quickly after missing the first half of training camp—and for that matter, the second half of the 2020 season with a groin injury. But he did, quickly moving back into first team reps, a testament to his talent.

That left Jones floundering though, fighting for reps on the second team for the most part; receiving some first team reps, but again, in situational downs.

An Achilles injury dropped Jones down in the 2017 NFL Draft, where he originally had been predicted to go in the first round. Instead the Philadelphia Eagles ended up taking him in the second round. Over the course of three seasons, Jones would work his way into a starting role, only to then miss time due to injury. He missed seven games with the Jaguars in 2020 due to injury…but still ended the season leading the defense with nine passes defended. Thus has been his plight, never able to put together a full season.

At this point, he just needs to finish putting together a full and impressive preseason. He’s stayed healthy this offseason, and performed well. But he doesn’t have as much tape to lean back on. If he’s going to push Henderson and Griffin for more reps outside, it can start against the Cowboys, where he needs to show this new coaching staff what a tenacious Sidney Jones can do at corner.