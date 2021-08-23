5 Jaguars Who Need To Impress Vs. the Saints

With the second roster cut looming, here are five Jacksonville Jaguars players who need to impress the coaching staff on Monday night versus the New Orleans Saints.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints are kicking-off tonight, wrapping up the league's second week of preseason games. The matchup will come just hours before the NFL's second round of roster cuts. By Tuesday evening, clubs must sit at 80 players total, releasing another five players.

Therefore, tonight is the last chance some guys will have to impress Head Coach Urban Meyer and staff. It's a situation to which Meyer is sensitive.

"They’re all, they’re good people. If the guy doesn’t go hard and it’s self-inflicted, that doesn’t bother you, same in college. A guy does stupid things, get out. But a great person that works his tail off? Yeah, it’s awful. Awful," sympathized the coach.

“I don’t know [if it’s] mind-boggling. I studied this thing for a long time. I’ve been dealing with my former players when I start seeing these cuts...It’s tough. Like I told you guys earlier, I just want to give every player an opportunity. Take the subjectivity out of it, I’ll let them go perform.”

With that in mind, taking the subjectivity out of it, here are the five players we believe need to perform tonight to make their case for a roster spot.

Phillip Dorsett II

The veteran wide receiver is one of the more interesting storylines to watch tonight. He wasn't able to play in the first preseason game due to a tight hamstring. Then he finally dressed for practice this past week and proceeded to make big play after big play. Dorsett is a veteran, making him more expensive, in a loaded unit full of guys with viable arguments to make the roster. He has to showcase a truly special skill set—speed and a downfield threat—and do so quickly. He's playing catch up after missing most of training camp, and tonight might be one of his last opportunities to grab the last receiver spot.

Jake Luton

Oh Jake Luton. What a roller coaster ride the second year passer provides. He has a strong arm that can sling it, but lacks the finesse we've seen Trevor Lawrence posses. Luton is left on the outside looking in often during team drills, not getting an opportunity to take many reps—if any at all some days—as more and more go to Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. Like last week though, he will receive significant time yet again in the second half as coaches evaluate he and CJ Beathard for the third quarterback position. He needs to use that time to show improved decision making. In addition to the lack of finesse, Luton locks on to receivers at times, which is why he threw six interceptions to one touchdown last season, and has marked much the same ratio in practice. His physicality won't be enough to beat out Beathard for the last spot. Against a typically stingy Saints secondary, he has to show Meyer he knows where to go with the ball.

Devine Ozigbo

The young running back was the beneficiary of a limited unit last season, getting on the field for eight games, playing primarily on special teams. That's what will help him on the fringe. What could push coaches to keeping Ozigbo though would be his versatility. The running back room is topped with James Robinson and Travis Etienne. Coaches seem intent on Carlos Hyde being a part of the offense as well. That's typically all a team would want on the active roster. In Ozigbo's second year though, the running back had only one carry but nine receptions. It's a flex role Etienne is expected to play. But if Ozigbo can both tote the rock and motion out against the Saints noted corners, he can show Meyer he provides a viable backup option to Etienne.

Rudy Ford

Ford has been a depth player at safety most of his career, really making his bigger impact on special teams. That's where Ford needs to show coaches he can make the team. Ford has shown up a few times at safety during practice, though his stature makes him more of a bruiser than a coverage safety. Given what the Jags did to supplement the safety unit this offseason as well, there isn't as much need for Ford. If he can continue to be a dependable tackler on special teams though, and use his time at safety tonight to simply not make mistakes, he can convince coaches he's an asset on special teams while not being a liability on defense. It could be enough to make his case.

Brandon Rusnak

The defensive back is listed as a corner but has also spent time as a safety, even starting at free safety once last season, in relief of the injured Jarrod Wilson. His versatility is what could save him because he's fighting against two units that were stocked this offseason through free agency and the draft. Rusnak has made a few flash plays in practice, even nabbing an (albeit easy) interception on Thursday off of Jake Luton.

After a year in which injuries decimated every aspect of the defensive back group in 2020, there's a chance coaches carry more on the roster for depth. At the least regulate them to the practice squad. Rusnak needs to work on his stickiness, staying on a receiver tighter to cause uncatchable passes. Against a Sean Payton offense, Rusnak could impress coaches with a solid performance.