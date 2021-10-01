Jaguars' Offensive Lineman AJ Cann Ruled OUT Remainder Of Bengals Game

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman AJ Cann has been ruled out for the remainder of the Jags Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury.

CINCINNATI—Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman AJ Cann has been ruled out for the remainder of the Jags Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of the game. On 2nd and 7 from their own 35-yard line, running back James Robinson swept around the right edge. While blocking, Cann was rolled up on, by what looked like a Bengals player.

He was helped off the field by two trainers and immediately taken to the medical tent on the sideline.

Second year lineman Ben Bartch stepped in to take his place. The Jaguars continued downfield on the drive, capping a 12 play, 80 yard drive (that included six first downs) with a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown to take a 14-0 lead. Bartch's blocks were crucial at times on the drive.

Cann was the second offensive starter the Jags lost to injury during the first half. Wide receiver DJ Chark was carted off of the field during the first quarter with an ankle injury and has also been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

As of time of publishing, the Jaguars held a 14-0 lead over the Bengals at halftime and have outgained Cincinnati 240 yards to 107 yards, with 115 rushing yards compared to the Bengals 18 yards on the ground.