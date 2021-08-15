Trevor Lawrence Experiences Both Impressive and Rookie Moments in Preseason Debut

There was some good, there was some bad, but it was all Trevor Lawrence. The No. 1 overall pick made his NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener, getting the start for the Jaguars and showing fans why he has been such a highly-touted prospect.

For all intents and purposes, Saturday was the most important debut in Jacksonville Jaguars' history as No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence took his first snap at TIAA Bank Field.

And in somewhat poetic fashion, it kicked off in the same way the debut of most rookie quarterbacks begins: with the quintessential "welcome to the NFL, rookie" moment.

With Lawrence taking the first offensive snap of the Jaguars' Week 1 preseason tilt against the Cleveland Browns, Lawrence was quickly reminded he is no longer at Clemson as he held onto the ball a second too long and Sheldon Day brought him down for a sack, forcing a fumble that Lawrence recovered.

But Lawrence's rookie moment didn't last. Two short plays later, Lawrence faced his first third-down as a rookie; a third-and-10, with the Browns intent on bringing pressure. This was Lawrence's chance to show growth from the first play.

Lawrence did just that, too. Lawrence dropped back and quickly rocketed a pass to Marvin Jones on the left sideline for a 10-yard gain. While only a gain of 10, it was a play that showed the natural arm strength and talent of Lawrence, traits that have been missing at the quarterback position for the Jaguars for years upon years.

Lawrence's preseason debut went much like his first three plays. Some good, some bad, but a whole lot of evidence to support why he was proclaimed a future No. 1 pick since his freshman year of college. The No. 1 pick finished the game completing 6-of-9 passes for 71 yards (7.9 yards per attempt) and a passer rating of 90.5.

“I saw good plays. I saw a guy who made a couple nice plays on third down. I think he held the ball a little bit a couple times, which you would expect out him maybe," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said at halftime. :Instead of anticipating the throws [he was] holding on to it a little bit but we have a long way to go.”

The rookie signal-caller played the first two drives for the Jaguars' offense, leading to a punt on the first drive and a turnover on downs on the second drive. But even with a zero on the scoreboard, the Jaguars walked away encouraged.

There were some negatives, such as Lawrence taking two sacks (behind an admittedly shaky offensive line) and missing an early third-down throw to Laviska Shenault. But there were also plays like the aforementioned completion to Jones and then the big play of the night, a highlight-reel throw from Lawrence on third-and-10.

With the Jaguars' offensive line holding their ground and left tackle Cam Robinson delivering a clutch block, Lawrence was able to float a pass 30-yards downfield and over first-round cornerback Greg Newsome's head, landing into the hands of Jones yet again.

The play resulted in a 35-yard conversion, the biggest gain for either team on the night. It was a throw that looked like it came right out of Lawrence's college highlight tape, the kind of field-stretching throw the Jaguars have failed to consistently see from the quarterback position since the days of Mark Brunnel.

Lawrence has plenty to work on moving past the Browns game. The rookie quarterback will assuredly have to improve his mental clock and get the ball out faster, while also working on the little things at the position.

But Lawrence also has plenty to build on. The rookie showed the ability to convert third-downs with pressure in his face, as well as an exceptional arm by NFL standards.

The Jaguars are supporting Lawrence for the long haul, and the expectation is for the No. 1 pick to get better and better as gains more experience. Now, the rest will be up to Lawrence.