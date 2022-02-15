Grading the Jaguars 2021 Free Agents: RB Carlos Hyde

Despite entering last year's free agency cycle with some of the most available cap space in the entire NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't make many home run swings on the open market.

They did, however, spend enough money to qualify among the league's highest-spenders, a result of the Jaguars taking a quantity-based approach to free agency under former head coach Urban Meyer and incumbent general manager Trent Baalke.

So, which Jaguars free agents stood out and which failed to meet expectations during the 3-14 campaign? In an effort to review Baalke's latest free agency class, we have opted to go through each player on a case-by-case basis, first looking at Shaquill Griffin and Chris Manhertz.

Now, we take another look at the offensive side, this time breaking down running back Carlos Hyde and whether his 2021 season was a success. Hyde signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with $1.4 million in guarantees last offseason, reuniting him with his former college head coach in Meyer.

How did Hyde's 2021 season play out and what does it mean for the Jaguars' offense moving forward?

What Went Right

The first few games of the season actually went fairly well for Carlos Hyde. He was pretty involved in Week 1 against the Texans, rushing nine times for 44 yards (4.89 yards per carry) and catching two passes for 14 yards. He then rushed eight times for 44 yards (5.5 yards per run).

While the running game didn't really get going until Week 3, Hyde at least started the season as a serviceable compliment to James Robinson. Hyde displayed good enough hands to warrant playing on more than just first and second downs, while also giving the Jaguars an efficient downhill rushing option to start the season.

Before Hyde's own early end of the season, he also gave the Jaguars a reasonable No. 2 running back behind Robinson. Running back depth is something the Jaguars struggled with in 2020, with Robinson being the only back on the roster his entire rookie season who could be trusted with reps with the starting offense. While Hyde's time as a starter in 2021 was forgettable, he did at least give the Jaguars an upgrade at No. 2 running back for a short period.

What Went Wrong

In a way, Hyde's biggest draw to the Jaguars ended up being potentially his greatest detriment in 2021. Hyde was signed to the Jaguars in large part because of his familiarity and comfort with Urban Meyer, and it was clear with how Meyer managed the running back room on game days that he saw Hyde as more of a 1B running back than a true No. 2.

It isn't Hyde's fault that Meyer didn't bench him for fumbles but did bench Robinson, but it did end up being a negative effect on the Jaguars' offense. Meyer could have done this with whoever the No. 2 running back was at the time, but it feels like it would be a fair assumption that Meyer's connection to Hyde played a role in what ended up being a dysfunctional low point of Meyer's tenure.

As for Hyde himself, his own production lessened as the year went on and the Jaguars' offensive line stacked up more injuries. Hyde never averaged more than 3.59 yards per carry in any of the weeks after Week 3. Hyde rushed for fewer than 3.0 yards per carry in five contests, including his final four. Add in two fumbles and just one touchdown, and it is hard to say Hyde's production was consistent or impressive.

Overall

Carlos Hyde's return to Jacksonville didn't have extremely high expectations attached to it, with most of the value being that he was a former Meyer player who could help with the coach's transition to an NFL locker room. And while Hyde was a solid ambassador for Meyer, his lack of production later in the season and the Jaguars' insistence to lean on him when James Robinson made mistakes makes this a D-grade signing.