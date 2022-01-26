Grading the Jaguars 2021 Free Agents: TE Chris Manhertz

Despite entering last year's free agency cycle with some of the most available cap space in the entire NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't make many home run swings on the open market.

They did, however, spend enough money to qualify among the league's highest-spenders, a result of the Jaguars taking a quantity-based approach to free agency under former head coach Urban Meyer and incumbent general manager Trent Baalke.

So, which Jaguars free agents stood out and which failed to meet expectations during the 3-14 campaign? In an effort to review Baalke's latest free agency class, we have opted to go through each player on a case-by-case basis.

After breaking down cornerback Shaquill Griffin, we now take a look at the offense with tight end Chris Manhertz.

After signing a two-year, $6.65 million deal with $4.25 million in guarantees last March, Manhertz played 36% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps and recorded six catches for 71 yards and one touchdown on nine targets.

So, what did Manhertz show in his first season with the Jaguars and what does it mean moving forward?

What Went Right

If you simply look at the totality of Manhertz's career, 2021 was a step in the right direction as a pass-catcher. Manhertz was an afterthought in the passing game, but his nine targets are a career-high despite the fact he played over 100 more snaps with the Panthers last season. Manhertz wasn't a focal point of the passing game in any aspect, but he did get more passes thrown his way in 2021 than in any other year of his career, and he didn't disappoint with the limited opportunities.

On those nine targets, Manhertz caught six of them for 71 yards (a solid 11.8 yards per catch) and one touchdown, along with four first downs. He recorded just one touchdown and five first downs in his entire 67-game tenure with the Panthers, so his production as a receiver was clearly better in Jacksonville on a per-target basis than at any other point of his career.

Manhertz also had legitimately great flashes as a run-blocker. While his pass-blocking didn't always match the level of push and drive he was able to get in the running game, Manhertz was a legitimately plus-addition to the run game and his efforts played a big role in James Robinson producing like one of the best running backs in football over the first two months of the season.

Overall, Manhertz provided Trevor Lawrence with a reliable and efficient passing target on limited passing reps and was a quality addition to the blocking system. While this is a niche role, Manhertz at least did well for what the role was. He may not be more than a run-blocking tight end who deserves limited targets, but he wasn't a liability for the Jaguars in either of these senses.

What Went Wrong

While Manhertz was a solid addition as a run-blocker, I struggle to say the same for his ability as a pass-blocker. Manhertz was billed by the Jaguars as an elite blocking tight end who could give them advantages thanks to his ability to block edge defenders and give the Jaguars strong protection on the edge during max protection plays, but he struggled in this area more than many presumed he would.

Per TruMedia and PFF, Manhertz pass-blocked 60 times in 2021 and allowed four pressures and a sack. This is a loss per every 12 pass-blocking reps, which is a bit of a high mark for a tight end who was considered to be a top-tier blocker in all phases. Instances in which Manhertz struggled in this regard include the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons games, with him allowing a fumble in the latter on a blown block.

Manhertz also had a tad of a penalty issue. He was flagged six times in 2021, which was tied for seventh among all tight ends. For a Jaguars offense that frequently shot itself in the foot in 2021, Manhertz had several ill-timed penalties that set the offense back. Only two Jaguars offensive linemen had more penalties than Manhertz last year -- right tackle Jawaan Taylor (12) and left guard Andrew Norwell (nine). Considering Manhertz had significantly fewer reps as a blocker, this is a negative.

Overall Grade On This Signing: C-

There is a reason why Manhertz's grade is as high as it is. While his issues with penalties and pass blocking and lack of production as a receiver are all glaring, he wasn't signed to be more than a blocking tight end. He did the most with his limited pass-catching reps, too, so it isn't as if he was given a plethora of targets and failed to do anything with them.

With that said, the aforementioned issues are why his grade is what it is. He wasn't the elite all-around blocker he was paid to be, and six penalties for a tight end who played fewer than 40% of the snaps is a tough pill to swallow.