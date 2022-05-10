Jaguars' EJ Perry To Recieve One of The Largest Guaranteed UDFA Contracts

The former Brown University quarterback was a projected sixth to seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has now signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

With EJ Perry joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster as the team's fourth quarterback last week, recent details have shown the Jaguars made Perry one of the offseason's most sought-after undrafted free agents.

According to the Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, former Brown University standout agreed to a one-year contract worth $705,000 with $230,000 guaranteed and a $23,000 signing bonus.

Perry received the second-largest guaranteed contract among undrafted quarterbacks, with only Carson Strong of the Philidelphia Eagles receiving more ($320k). Among all undrafted free agents, Perry received the third-most guaranteed money and the same amount as fellow Jags signee Kevin Austin, a wide receiver out of Notre Dame.

Perry put up solid numbers in his final season at Brown, completing 64.4% of his passes for 3,033 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He finished his college career ranked second all-time in career total offense (7,113), and pass completions (546) and was third all-time for career passing yards (5,981), touchdown passes (45), and completion percentage (.633 ).

Perry will be a name to keep an eye on for the backup quarterback role as the Jags currently have journeyman C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton behind Trevor Lawrence but are certainly looking for an upgrade. Head coach Doug Pederson is known for developing young quarterbacks and after an offseason spending frenzy the Jags would surely welcome getting younger at a premium position.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Perry would be joining the Jaguars, which comes after the former First Team All-Ivy quarterback initially agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles did sign former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, but according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles were expecting to land Perry as opposed to Strong.

"The Eagles were waiting to hear back from Carson Strong on Saturday and didn’t think they’d land him, so they agreed to terms with EJ Perry," Garafolo tweeted. "Strong then accepted their offer. So Perry now heads to the Jaguars."