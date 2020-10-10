SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Quincy Williams and Jarrod Wilson Return to Jaguars' Active Roster

John Shipley

Two Jacksonville Jaguars defenders who have missed most of the 2020 season while on injured reserve are officially back on the active roster. 

The Jaguars announced Saturday that second-year linebacker Quincy Williams and fifth-year safety Jarrod Wilson, each of whom was labeled as designated to return in the last two weeks, have been moved to the team's active roster. 

The duo has played just one combined game this season, with Wilson playing Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Wilson would go on to miss the next three games, with second-year safety Andrew Wingard taking his place in the defense at free safety.

Wilson, a defensive captain, has appeared in 64 career games with 19 starts and has totaled 98 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. He was one of the Jaguars' leading tacklers last year in his first season as starter.

"Even though I thought J-Dub probably had one of his better games last week prior to the injury," head coach Doug Marrone said in the days following Wilson's injury against the Colts. He was playing at a better level and I’m more empathetic to where J-Dub is. I mean he’s worked so hard, he’s a captain, and I’m happy that the way the league is structured, the IR, so we can get him back here in three weeks."

Williams has missed quite a bit more time than Wilson. Williams landed on IR on Aug. 13 after sustaining a core muscle injury during training camp. A third-round pick in 2019, Williams has yet to make his 2020 debut, though that could chance on Sunday against the Houston Texans with linebacker Myles Jack listed as questionable.

A third-round pick in 2019, Williams appeared in 11 games with eight starts and recorded 48 tackles and two tackles for loss. 

The Jaguars also announced that they have utilized a practice squad elevation spot on Caraun Reid, the first time they have done so with Reid this season.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doug Marrone Addresses Jaguars' 'Unprecedented' Kicker Situation

The Jaguars have rostered five kickers in the last three weeks -- where does the team go from here and how can they overcome the challenge that has become the kicker position?

John Shipley

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Texans

We speak with Texans Daily to help preview Jaguars vs. Texans, with the most important storylines taking priority.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Which Position Groups Are Biggest Surprises & Disappointments

Which position groups in the AFC South have been the most impressive this year? The four team sites break it down here.

John Shipley

Texans Interim HC Romeo Crennel Breaks Down Jaguars' Offense & Defense

Houston has a new head coach this week, so we asked him for his thoughts on the offense and defense he now has to prepare Houston to stop.

John Shipley

By the Numbers: Examining Four Quarterbacks To Determine What's Next for ' Gardner Minshew

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II finally has 16 starts to his name in the NFL. So what's next? We examine numbers from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson to compare for possibilities.

KassidyHill

How the Jaguars Are Proving That Pass Coverage Trumps Pass Rush

The age-old question of pass rush or pass coverage is still hotly debated, but this year's Jaguars defense is quickly pointing out what the answer may be.

Gus Logue

Josh Allen, CJ Henderson and Myles Jack Listed As Questionable for Texans Game

Jacksonville's three most important defenders are all questionable for a pivotal AFC South game this Sunday.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Secondary Undergoing Overhaul Ahead of Greatest Test So Far

With the Jaguars' secondary going through major changes, they now have to prepare for the lethal passing attack of Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

John Shipley

Jaguars Sign Kicker Jon Brown, Their Fifth Rostered Kicker in Five Weeks

The Jaguars have made another new addition at kicker due to an injury to Aldrick Rosas.

John Shipley

3 Defensive Keys for the Jaguars Against the Texans and Deshaun Watson

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) face the Houston Texans (0-4) on Sunday. The defense isn't letting the record fool them are taking Deshaun Watson very seriously. That and more in the three defensive keys for the Jaguars versus the Texans.

KassidyHill