Quincy Williams and Jarrod Wilson Return to Jaguars' Active Roster

Two Jacksonville Jaguars defenders who have missed most of the 2020 season while on injured reserve are officially back on the active roster.

The Jaguars announced Saturday that second-year linebacker Quincy Williams and fifth-year safety Jarrod Wilson, each of whom was labeled as designated to return in the last two weeks, have been moved to the team's active roster.

The duo has played just one combined game this season, with Wilson playing Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Wilson would go on to miss the next three games, with second-year safety Andrew Wingard taking his place in the defense at free safety.

Wilson, a defensive captain, has appeared in 64 career games with 19 starts and has totaled 98 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. He was one of the Jaguars' leading tacklers last year in his first season as starter.

"Even though I thought J-Dub probably had one of his better games last week prior to the injury," head coach Doug Marrone said in the days following Wilson's injury against the Colts. He was playing at a better level and I’m more empathetic to where J-Dub is. I mean he’s worked so hard, he’s a captain, and I’m happy that the way the league is structured, the IR, so we can get him back here in three weeks."

Williams has missed quite a bit more time than Wilson. Williams landed on IR on Aug. 13 after sustaining a core muscle injury during training camp. A third-round pick in 2019, Williams has yet to make his 2020 debut, though that could chance on Sunday against the Houston Texans with linebacker Myles Jack listed as questionable.

A third-round pick in 2019, Williams appeared in 11 games with eight starts and recorded 48 tackles and two tackles for loss.

The Jaguars also announced that they have utilized a practice squad elevation spot on Caraun Reid, the first time they have done so with Reid this season.