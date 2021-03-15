Report: Jaguars Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Dawuane Smoot

The Jacksonville Jaguars have resigned defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot according to reports. Smoot was set to become a free agent after the expiration of his rookie contract. He becomes the fourth player from the 2020 team the Jaguars have agreed to resign to the roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought back one of their own.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the Jaguars have re-signed veteran defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who the Jaguars drafted in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The news comes in a flurry of late-day agreements, closing out the first afternoon in the league’s “legal tampering” period. All agreements can officially be signed beginning 4 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 17.

Smoot was first selected by the Jaguars in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games as a rookie and has played in all 16 games the past two seasons, starting seven in 2020. The last year of his rookie contract was Smoot’s best year statistically, with 25 total tackles (21 solo), a team-high 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, with a fumble recovery.

Towards the end of the 2020 season, in the final year of his rookie contract, Smoot was asked if he wanted to possibly stay in Jacksonville as opposed to testing the free agent market and going to another team.

“Well, I already bought a house here so I’m looking to stay here. My family loves it here. I love it here. It’s a lot of opportunity here, so I’m definitely trying to stay here for a long time,” Smoot responded.

And as for what the monetary logistics, Smoot said the number would just need to be fair.

“I would say I need to be paid what I’m worth. Let me just say that.”

According to Rapoport, that deal is worth $14 million, for two years.

Smoot—while returning to the Jaguars—is the second defensive lineman with whom the club has agreed to terms today. The other being former Chicago Bears lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, who played as a 3-4 defensive end and interior pass-rusher for the Bears. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, it is a three-year deal for up to $24.4 million and has $14 million guaranteed.

Head Coach Urban Meyer said last Tuesday that the D-Line is the hub around which the entire team will be built.

“I always believe you build your team around the defensive line and you move backwards, so that’s what we’re going to do. Our defensive line, we feel good about it, a few of our players are pretty good.”

Now indications are Smoot is one of the players coaches felt was “pretty good.” He’s also the fourth potential free agent that the Jaguars have elected to resign to the roster. The first three were offensive lineman Cam Robinson (who was placed under the franchise tag), corner Tre Herndon and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley. They also reworked the contract for offensive lineman Andrew Norwell.

In all, Wednesday was a busy day for Jacksonville. In addition to Smoot, Robertson-Harris and Shatley, the Jaguars also reportedly reached a three-year agreement with former Detroit Lions returner/wide receiver Jamal Agnew, as well as a two-year deal with safety and gunner Rudy Ford, an agreement with former Seahawks receiver Phillip Dorsett, and one with former Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde.

Teams can negotiate with restricted and unrestricted free agents until 3:59 pm Eastern on Wednesday, at which point free agency will officially be open.