My Cause, My Cleats, My Passion: Dawuane Smoot Highlights Local Jacksonville Arts Program On Sunday

On Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars participate in the NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" game, defensive end Dawuane Smoot will highlight the Jacksonville Arts and Music School, a local organization that helps cultivate one of his own passions.

When Dawuane Smoot was in elementary school, he found a passion that still drives him to this day.

“So I was really big in art…I used to have this sweet design that I used to do. I used to make like a circle and like do like little flower petals and I used to keep like building on that building on that,” Smoot recently recalled for JaguarReport.

“That was the first time that I felt like I actually did a masterpiece.”

His mom has the painting now, a remnant of a past hobby for the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end. But while it’s been several years since Smoot has picked up a paintbrush, the first masterpiece of his youth inspired a fervor that recently helped create another masterpiece.

On Sunday, Smoot will wear custom cleats—for the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” game—designed by attendees of the Jacksonville Arts and Music School (JAMS).

“A lot of inner-city schools and a lot of you know a lot of kids that look like me as well, I mean, a lot of those kids don't really get to get the chance to kind of put their art out there in general, except for whenever they're doing a little concerts for the families and stuff like that. I wanted to actually put them on a bigger stage and bring awareness around what they're doing because I feel like they should also get a fair opportunity as well.”

Smoot shows off his cleats that he'll wear on Sunday, painted by JAMS. Photo Courtesy: Jacksonville Jaguars

Smoot and his wife Angel heard about the school after a nurse that helped deliver their son shared with the couple about the local school. The Smoots attended a benefit concern put on by JAMS and fell in love with what the school is doing in the area.

The after-school program abides by the “JAMS life way” crafted by their founder and creator.

“I will embrace each class, lesson, and assignment with passion.

I will think creatively in everything I do.

I will understand what I disagree with.

I will be kind, and respectful.

I know with hard work my creative potential is endless.

I know every day is a new opportunity to invest in my future.

I know my JAMS family believes in me and will help me reach my goals.

AND I KNOW My words have power, so let them create!”

So Smoot “let them create” with carte blanche on cleats that will be seen during NFL Sunday, and auctioned off for funds donated to the school.

“I said just go for it,” Smoot laughed.

“We just gave them a blank template, and they just like went for—I didn't want to be like, ‘Alright, well, I want these colors and these colors.' I just want them to express themselves and kind of just put their own art out there. So it was, it turned out really nice.”

Representing the school and letting the kids themselves design his cleats was incredibly important to Smoot and his family. With the economical impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, coupled with the general challenge of funding liberal arts, the school is in need of promotion and funding assistance.

“They're just like so underfunded so I thought like it'd be a good time to, you know, put a lot of awareness around what they’re doing because they also do painting, they also do music, they do video and a whole bunch of different things all things around art so I just thought it was a good idea to kind of put some light on that.

“Just putting their name out there and just knowing like ‘hey, we are here, we're here for any kids that want to come into art and stuff.’ You know just kind of getting their name out there as much as possible.”

For the poet Angel and YouTube creator/computer builder Dawuane, art is vast and diverse and incredibly important. So his kicks on Sunday not only will shine a light on Jacksonville Arts and Music School, they will also serve as a reminder of how important the role of arts and music can play in someone’s life.

“[Art] gives them a chance to kind of get to know themselves. You know, I mean sports, it's more of like a team thing it’s more of like, you have to be within a unit, and everything, not every sport but most sports are. You kind of, you kind of get lost within that sport, you lose yourself and I'm speaking from from experience as well.



“I have no idea what I'd be doing if I wasn't playing football but I definitely feel like the outlets that I do have, like my YouTube channel and also like seeing my wife and her poetry and stuff, just seeing that you start to find yourself, you know, you start to see exactly who you are, and what you like to do so I feel like that's a good thing that kids need to learn earlier in life.”

So on Sunday, as the Jaguars' current sack leader (4.5) looks to tear through the Tennessee Titans backfield, chasing down quarterback Ryan Tannehill, he’ll do so in cleats that pop off the field. Crafted specifically for him by those whom he’s looking to help craft their future. And through it all, he hopes fans and Jacksonville residents watching will hear his message about the Jacksonville Arts and Music School.

“If your kid is interested in art, and they enjoy sitting down and just creating things, bring them there, just stop by. Look at the facilities—facilities are great. The kids are great, like every kid just honestly looks happy and they look like they're enjoying every experience that they're having there…that's what kind of makes us humans, you know, creating things. So I think it would be great if you just give them a chance.”