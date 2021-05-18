2 Down, 7 To Go: Jaguars’ Rookie Jordan Smith Officially Signs Contract

One day after the Jaguars signed their first draft pick of the 2021 NFL Draft class, a second signing has followed in fourth-round edge rusher Jordan Smith.

Fourth-round edge defender Jordan Smith signed his rookie contract on Tuesday, with the first-year pass-rusher becoming the newest member of an edge defender group that has two young playmakers he can learn from in Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Smith is a former four-star recruit who originally joined the Florida Gators but spent the past two years at UAB, during which time he posted 14.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss. Smith also played at Butler Community College (Kansas) where he recorded 77 tackles, 22.5 for loss, and 11 sacks.

Smith was also the first player the Jaguars' newest regime targeted in a draft day trade. With the Los Angeles Rams sitting at No. 121, general manager Trent Baalke and the Jaguars offered up picks 130, 170, and 249 to move up nine spots while also getting pick No. 209 from the Rams in return.

“Well, when you look at the board, again, our board is based on value and at that point in time, he was clearly the highest rated guy on our board, and we just didn’t feel comfortable with what we may possibly get if we weren’t able to get him," Baalke explained following the draft. "So, we just made the decision to move up and be aggressive.”

In Smith, the Jaguars are getting a raw but talented and spirited pass-rusher who has the tools to become a legitimate threat off the edge. The Jaguars were among the worst teams in the NFL last year in sacks and pressure rates, so Smith will slot right into the backend of a rotation that badly needed more bodies added to it.

"I feel like the Jags were always in the picture. Even since the Senior Bowl, I feel like their meeting was more trying to really get to know me instead of trying to just nitpick at what I had in the past," Smith said after the draft.

"They were actually trying to figure out what type of person I was. They told me they loved me as a player, so it was very good from the start. I always had the Jags in my eyes.”

The Jaguars have seven more draft picks who still need to sign their deals, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Smith is the highest-drafted player the Jaguars have signed thus far.