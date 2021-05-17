Jaguars' Rookie Receiver Jalen Camp Puts Pen To Paper For Official Signing

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed rookie receiver Jalen Camp to a contract. He is the first from the Jags 2021 NFL Draft rookie class to sign his initial contract.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed rookie wide receiver Jalen Camp, the club announced Monday. The news comes in conjunction with the Jags releasing third year running back Ryquell Armstead. Camp is the first official signing from the Jags 2021 NFL Draft rookie class.

Camp was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round (No. 209 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. The receiver became the fourth player from Georgia Tech to be drafted to the Jaguars in franchise history. He is one of three Yellow Jackets currently on the roster (Camp, tight end Tyler Davis and running back Nathan Cottrell.

Camp was a part of a transitional offense at Georgia Tech, on the field as the program infamously moved from a triple option attack to a more spread offense. During his 49 career games in Atlanta, Camp hauled in 48 passes for 808 yards and five touchdowns.

During his 2020 season alone, Camp had 439 receiving yards with four touchdowns, catching at least one pass in every game during his final year. He capped his collegiate career with five receptions for 97 yards (both career highs), including a 21-yard touchdown, against Pitt on Dec. 10.

“What you’re trying to do later in the draft is you’re trying to find guys with upside, guys that for whatever reason may not have gotten the type of notoriety at the position or had the success at the position or whatever else may play a role in that. But you’re looking for height, weight speed, you’re looking for traits, you’re looking for anything you can hang your hat on to develop” explained General Manager Trent Baalke after the sixth-round selection.

“[Camp’s] another guy that’s a great culture fit, has a great work ethic, an excellent mindset, and he has the physical traits to develop and help us not only as a receiver, but hopefully play an important role on special teams if he reaches his potential.”

The receiver is a Georgia native and was a three-year letter winner in track and field (100-meter, 4x100-meter relay).

Head Coach Urban Meyer admitted following the draft that he had not seen much of Camp, but in relying on his staff, found a prospect with exciting measurables.

“Our receiver coach came down, we’re right at the end [of the draft] and still a couple short and he’s a guy that we studied. I did not study him as much as [Wide Receivers Coach] Sanjay [Lal] did and our scouting staff. If you look at his measurables, he’s a big, fast guy that we had a great call with and look forward to working with him.”

On Saturday following day two of rookie mini-camp, Meyer added, “Jalen is a nice guy…He’s a big, strong, fast guy that works his tail off. We just had two days, but so far really good.”

It’s his measurables that also stood out to Baalke.

“For a big man, his vertical, his linear stealth was excellent. His change of direction stuff was very good for a player that size. So, across the board, his numbers stood out, just another big guy with traits that did some nice things at the position and some things that our receivers coach and offensive coordinator feel very strongly they can develop.”

As the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported from Camp’s Pro Day, “Camp ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, a blazing time. He also rose 39.5 inches in the standing vertical jump and pumped out 30 bench-press reps at 225 pounds. According to a Tech news release, the 30 reps would have broken the record at the NFL combine for wide receiver prospects.”

The Jaguars will return to the field next week (May 24) for OTA offseason workouts.