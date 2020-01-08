2020 NFL Draft: 7-Round Jaguars Mock Draft Version 2.0

After a dismal 6-10 season in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in full offseason mode. That means self-scouting, deciding on assistant coaches, evaluating the roster, and, of course, preparation for the NFL Draft.

While 2019 was dissapointing, Jacksonville can at least take solace in the fact this April should be more interesting than years pasts thanks to the Jalen Ramsey trade. Dealing the All-Pro cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams netted Jacksonville three draft picks, including a first-round pick in 2020 and 2021.

For the first time since 1998, when the Jaguars walked out of Day 1 of the draft with running back Fred Taylor and strong safety Donovan Darius, the team has two first-round picks to make. Overall, Jacksonville has nine picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, giving them plenty of flexibility to build up a roster that is full of holes.

About a month ago, we wrote our first edition of a seven-round Jaguars mock draft. A lot has changed since then, such as several players deciding to stay in school, so here is our second edition in what will be a series throughout the entire offseason.

Round 1, Pick 9: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State



Let me preface this by saying crazier things have happened than stud cornerback Jeffrey Okudah falling to the ninth pick. After all, just last season Josh Allen somehow fell to Jacksonville at No. 7 and Ed Oliver fell to Buffalo at No. 9. While he is potentially the best cornerback prospect since Ramsey entered the draft in 2016, the 6'1" Okudah could be passed over by other teams for the likes of Andrew Thomas, Jerry Jeudy, and the quarterbacks.

For the Jaguars sake, Okudah would instantly slot in as a starter for a secondary that was average in 2019. It lost its star power and playmaking ability when Ramsey forced his way out of the organization, and it showed as the season went on as Jacksonville consistently struggled to defend big plays and true No. 1 wideouts. With A.J. Bouye's future potentially in limbo due to his high cap number, Okudah would give Jacksonville a seamless transition to the next generation. And if Bouye does stay with the Jaguars, Okudah could line up across from him and give Jacksonville a potent cornerback duo as they had with Ramsey and Bouye.

Round 1, Pick 20: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

One way or another, Jacksonville needs to address its front seven with one of its early picks. The Jaguars defense allowed over five yards per carry in 2019 and saw injuries to Marcell Dareus and its linebacker group doom the defense. But even before the injuries, a fully-healthy Jaguars' defense was allowing running backs to put up big numbers against them because of inconsistent run fits.

That is where Kenneth Murray comes in. He is a heat-seeking missile who isn't afraid to mix it up. He has the speed of Myles Jack but is arguably more physical and can take the role of middle linebacker if Jacksonville wants to move Jack elsewhere. And if the Jaguars are adamant on keeping Jack at Mike, that is ok too because Murray has the sideline to sideline range to play either linebacker spot. He would instantly provide an upgrade to what was one of the worst linebacking groups in the NFL in 2019 and would ideally be a day one starter. He recorded 36.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in three years in Oklahoma, indicating he has a tendency to make the splash plays for a defense.

Round 2, Pick 42: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

Playing 47 games at left tackle for Washington, dating all the way back to his freshman season, Trey Adams enters the NFL with plenty of experience. A mountain of a man at 6'8" and 314-pounds, Adams has a frame to be able to step in and play right away on the edge.

The big concern with Adams is injuries, missing 16 games between the 2017 and 2018 season with knee and back injuries. But he was able to stay healthy for all of 2019, starting every single game except for the bowl game. The mauling run blocker could step in for an inconsistent Cam Robinson and let Robinson slide inside to guard. If Adams ever missed time, Robinson could simply fill in at tackle for him. Adams has shown to be more technically proficient at Washington than Robinson currently is, so there is no questions about his ability to play left tackle: he just has to stay healthy.

Round 3, Pick 73: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

If the 2019 Jaguars' offense was missing anything, it was a big-framed target who could consistently come down with the tough catches to move the chains, especially over the middle. D.J. Chark is a big body but he is better downfield or on the perimeter than he is going over the middle, and Chris Conley showed time and time again that he is too inconsistent to trust on third downs.

Enter UCF wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who was the Knights' go-to wide receiver whenever they needed a big play. Davis won't wow with speed, but he is a physical wide receiver who knows how to track the ball and attack it in the air with ease. He has the frame, catch radius, and toughness to be the wide receiver who does the dirty work for the passing game, which is exactly what Jacksonville needs.

Round 4, Pick 116: Benito Jones, DT, Ole Miss

Jacksonville needs to come away from this draft with a run-stuffing defensive tackle no matter what. Even if Marcell Dareus is somehow brought back on a restructured deal, Jacksonville needs depth at the position to make sure seasons like 2019 don't happen again. The entire run defense simply can't depend on one player.

Jones is a massive nose tackle prospect who moves like a dancing bear, the type of defensive lineman general manager Dave Caldwell has taken a liking to in the past. He is stout and physical vs. the run and has the range to make plays outside of his frame as well.

Round 5, Pick 166: Jared Pinkey, TE, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkey may not be the field stretcher that the Jaguars hope 2019 draft pick Josh Oliver can become, but he is still a solid tight end prospect and would go a long way to solving the team's depth issues at the position.

The 6'4", 260-pound Pinkey is built more in the mold of Marcedes Lewis than Oliver or even James O'Shaughnessy, but size and physicality at the catch point is something Jacksonville's tight end group needs badly.

Round 6, Pick 189: Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana

Having experience at both left guard and right tackle, Robert Hunt is just the kind of versatile prospect the Jaguars could use to bolster their offensive line depth. He has the footwork and strength to play on either the edge at tackle or inside at guard, but in this scenario, he is drafted as a guard to give Jacksonville another option inside to push Andrew Norwell or A.J. Cann.

Round 6, Pick 207: Essang Bassey, S, Wake Forest

In three seasons as a starter, Essang Bassey was a consistent force in the back end of Wake Forest's defense, totaling 42 pass breakups in the last three seasons alone. He is the type of rangy safety Jacksonville currently doesn't have on the roster and could serve as an upgrade to the No. 3 safety spot over Andrew Wingard and Cody Davis.

Round 7, Pick 224: Jessie Lemonier, DE, Liberty

If Yannick Ngakoue does end up leaving Jacksonville, the Jaguars will have to invest in defensive end much earlier. In this scenario though, they wait until the final pick and get a productive pass rusher from a smaller program. In the last two seasons, the 6'3", 240-pound Lemonier totaled 20.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss. Even if Ngakoue stays, Jacksonville needs some depth to replace Lerentee McCray as a rotational end.