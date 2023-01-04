Brandon Scherff: Jaguars Will Get Titans ‘Best Shot and They’re Going To Get Ours’

It didn't take long for Brandon Scherff to learn what the Jaguars/Titans rivalry means; now, the next chapter in the rivalry comes with playoff implications.

Each year, two of the most important games for the Jacksonville Jaguars come against their most bitter and storied of rivals: the Tennessee Titans.

This year, though, the season-finale clash between the two adversaries will be with AFC South championship and playoff implications on hand. In a game that players already amp up for, the lights of prime-time and the chance to keep seasons alive have now been added to the mix.

"We’re going to get their best shot and they’re going to get ours," Jaguars guard and captain Brandon Scherff said on Tuesday.

The Jaguars (8-8) will host the Titans (7-9) in a do-or-die game on ESPN on Saturday night, adding another layer to a rivalry that every Jaguars player knows deeply. Even news Jaguars such as Scherff, who got a history lesson on the Jaguars/Titans rivalry before their Week 14 clash in Nashville.

“It was really nothing we talked about until we played them the first time, they showed that stat, then we went over there and had a good game plan and came out victorious, so we’ve got to do the exact same thing this week," Scherff said.

"Every game in the NFL is a big game, so you’ve kind of got to treat them the same. A win, loss, obviously you want to win them all. As a player, I just try to do my job and control what I can control.”

The Jaguars defeated the Titans, 36-22, on Dec. 11 in Nashville, snapping nearly a eight-year losing streak on the road vs. the Titans. Jacksonville has not swept a season series from the Titans since 2005.

Jacksonville can secure its second AFC South title in franchise history (2017) with a victory in Saturday’s regular-season finale. A finale that now has all eyes on it in Jacksonville and Nashville, and a finale that neither team wants to give an inch in.

“You can’t get too excited. You’ve got to kind of take it, just when game day comes, you’ve got to let it go, so I would say just have a little bit of patience and continue to trust in the process that Doug’s (Pederson) put in front of us. Just do your job and control what you can control," Scherff said.

"It’s hard, and some of the younger guys haven’t been in those situations like that before. I think this is one of the biggest games since 2017 here, too, is what some people say. Not a lot of people have been a part of it, so it’s going to be exciting to see their reaction, and we’re excited to play.”