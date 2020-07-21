Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 54 and Who Has Donned it Best

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 54 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

We did not cover No. 59 through No. 55 due to schedule conflicts, but the series returns this week with No. 54.

Eli Ankou: 2017 -2018

Joplo Bartu: 2015

Jeremiah George: 2014

Nate Stupar: 2013

Greg Jones III: 2012

Alvin Bowen: 2010

Quentin Groves: 2009

Mike Peterson: 2003-08

Donny Green: 2001

Troy Pelshak: 2000

Chester Burnett: 1999

James Hamilton: 1997-98

Ty Hallock: 1996 -1997

Keith Goganious: 1995

So, who has been the best No. 54 in team history? We narrow our top-3 list down below.

No. 3: Eli Ankou

While Eli Ankou never had a large role on Jacksonville's defense thanks to the presence of Marcell Dareus during his entire tenure with the team, he was one of the most underrated rotational and depth pieces along its defensive line during his two seasons with the team.

A backup nose tackle, Ankou joined the Jaguars in 2017 and recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a role player for Jacksonville's elite defensive unit, appearing in nine regular season games in the process. Ankou would only appear in two games in 2018, but his impact on the 2017 defense is one that didn't get the credit it deserved either then or now.

No. 2: Ty Hallock

An underrated and versatile offensive chess piece throughout his career, Ty Hallock saw time at both fullback and tight end during his seven-year NFL career. He played primarily fullback for the Jaguars for his two seasons with the team, contributing to two offenses that would help push the Jaguars toward playoff appearances.

In two seasons with the Jaguars, Hallock appeared in 22 regular season games and three postseason games. The former Michigan State Spartans standout caught 19 receptions for 136 yards (7.2 average) and one touchdown, along with four carries for 21 yards. He was never a primary fixture in the offense, but his contributions on two of the best teams in franchise history earn him a spot on this list.

No. 1: Mike Peterson

One of the best linebackers to ever play for the Jaguars, Mike Peterson is the easy pick for the best No. 54 to ever don Jacksonville's colors and represent the franchise. Picked No. 19 in Jacksonville's All-25 team, Peterson joined the Jaguars in 2003 after four years with the Colts and went on to spend six years as the man in the middle of Jacksonville's defense.

Arguably the best free agent signing in team history that isn't named Calais Campbell or Keenan McCardell, Peterson led the team in tackles in four of his six seasons and is fourth all-time on the franchise's tackle list. In six years, Peterson appeared in 78 regular season games (starting 73) along with one playoff game appearance. In all, Peterson recorded 837 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, eight interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.