Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 86 and Who Has Donned it Best

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 86 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number. Yesterday, we tabbed Keenan McCardell as the best to wear No. 87 in Jacksonville, but what about the next number?

So when considering each player has worn the No. 86 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

David Grinnage: 2018

Clay Harbor: 2013-15

Micheal Spurlock: 2012

Zach Miller: 2009-11

Dennis Northcutt: 2007-08

Brian Jones: 2004-05

Troy Edwards: 2003

Micah Ross: 2001-03

Alvis Whitted: 1998-2001

Derek Brown: 1995-97

While none of these players are those who could be considered all-time Jaguars greats, there are still a number of players who were solid contributors for a few seasons.

So among this crop, who is the best No. 86 in Jaguars' history? We give our opinion here:

No. 3: Micah Ross

While Micah Ross didn't make a big impact with Jacksonville at his designated position at wide receiver, the Jacksonville native is still remembered for his strong special teams impact and for his transition from basketball to football during his nearly three seasons as a Jaguar.

A standout basketball player at Jacksonville University in the 1990s, Ross then went on to appear in the Jacksonville Barracudas of the United States Basketball League before trying out for the Jaguars in 2001. Ross would be signed to a contract and was among the team's core special teamers for the next several seasons, being featured both as a gunner and a kick returner. During his time in Jacksonville, Ross played 22 games as a standout special teamer.

No. 2: Clay Harbor

A key part of the Jaguars' passing game during his tenure in Jacksonville, Clay Harbor was a solid athletic counterpart to veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis. From 2013-2015, a relatively poor period for the Jaguars offensively, Harbor was the Jaguars' primary 'move tight end' and offered the team a bigger-bodied pass-catcher in the short and intermediate areas of the field.

In 44 career games with the Jaguars (18 starts), Harbor caught 64 passes for 730 yards (11.4 yards per reception) and four touchdowns, along with 37 catches that resulted in a first down. While Harbor never put up the career numbers of Lewis, he was one of the more productive players to ever wear No, 86 for Jacksonville.

No. 1: Dennis Northcutt

While Dennis Northcutt is likely best remembered for his dropped touchdown pass on third down in the 2007 Divisional Round loss vs. the New England Patriots, the bigger picture shows he was one of the Jaguars' better receivers during his two-year tenure with the team before being traded to Detroit.

During Northcutt's first season in Jacksonville, the veteran receiver was second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, and finished tied for second on the team in touchdown receptions. In two years as a Jaguar, Northcutt played in 29 games (14 starts) and caught 88 passes for 1,146 yards (13.0 yards per receptions) and six touchdown catches. While his gaffe vs. the Patriots in a 31-20 loss was a low point, he is still the most productive player to ever wear No. 86 for the Jaguars.