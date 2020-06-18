JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 87 and Who Has Donned it Best

John Shipley

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 87 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number. Yesterday, we tabbed Allen Hurns as the best to wear No. 88 in Jacksonville, but what about the next number?

So when considering each player has worn the No. 87 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

  • Blake Bell: 2018 
  • Neal Sterling: 2015-16 
  • Allen Reisner: 2013 
  • Kevin Elliott: 2012 
  • Jarett Dillard: 2009-2011 
  • George Wrighster: 2003-08 
  • Jimmy Redmond: 2002 
  • Keenan McCardell: 1996-2001 
  • Cedric Tillman: 1995

This list includes a number of Jaguars who spent several years with Jacksonville but only one player whose name is firmly etched in the Jaguars' record books.

So, among each Jaguars player who has worn the teal, black, and white No, 87 in the last 25 years, who has stood out the most as a result of their contributions to the Jaguars? 

No. 3: Cedric Tillman

A member of the first team in Jacksonville history, Cedric Tillman appeared in 13 games in the Jaguars' inaugural season in 1995. He made a handful of starts and was one of the team's top receivers during his short tenure with the team in their infancy phase.  

Tillman was the team's third-leading receiver, with 30 catches for 368 yards and three receiving touchdowns, which tied for second on the team. The three scores came in consecutive games vs. Pittsburgh and Chicago and at Cleveland, giving him one of the best early streaks in Jaguars' history. 

No. 2: George Wrighster

While mostly a depth tight end during his six-year career in Jacksonville, George Wrightster is arguably still one of the top tight ends in Jaguars' history. Considering Jacksonville has had little talent at the position aside from Wrighster, Marcedes Lewis and Kyle Brady, this isn't exactly saying much. But it is still worth remembering the contributions Wrighster made to the Jaguars' offense during his time with the Jaguars considering they tower over the contributions of most other former No. 87s.

In six seasons with the Jaguars, Wrighster played in 67 games, making 28 starts in the process. During that period, he recorded 94 receptions for 850 yards and nine touchdowns, making one of the most productive tight ends in franchise history. He didn't make the impact Lewis did, but he is still one of the top players at the position Jacksonville has ever had. 

No. 1: Keenan McCardell

This one was easy. One of arguably the 10 best players in franchise history, Keenan McCardell teamed up with Jimmy Smith to create 'Thunder & Lightning', creating one of the most productive and underrated wide receiver duos in NFL history. As the perfect complement to Smith, McCardell was one of the most important pieces to the best Jaguars teams in franchise history, recording 1,000 receiving yards or more in four of his six seasons. 

During McCardell's illustrious career with the Jaguars, he played in 95 games and made 93 starts, catching 499 passes for 6,393 yards and 30 touchdown receptions. He is currently No. 2 on the franchise's all-time receptions and receiving yards list and No. 3 in all-time receiving touchdowns. Today, McCardell is the team's wide receiver's coach and has made an enormous impact on Doug Marrone's coaching staff in the last three seasons thanks to his ability to help young receivers like DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook develop.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Sign Rookies Collin Johnson, Tyler Davis to Contracts

Jacksonville now has three of its 12 draft picks officially signed to their rookie contracts.

John Shipley

As NFL Teams Prepare Returns, Dr. Fauci Says 'Football May Not Happen This Year'

The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing a return to the facility for training camp. But Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta that football will look different this fall, if it's played at all.

KassidyHill

Updated Odds Have Jaguars Among Favorites to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Should the Jaguars sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick? One oddsmaker believes they have a strong case to.

John Shipley

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' Edge Defender Group

Who will be Jacksonville's top edge rushers once the season kicks off? We give our best guess as to who will pick up most of the reps.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Former Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew Names Fred Taylor His Best NFL Teammate

The best running back duo in Jaguars history will likely never be topped anytime soon, and one member of the tag team has named the other as his best NFL teammate.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 88 and Who Has Donned it Best

The best No. 88 in Jacksonville Jaguars history is arguably the best undrafted free agent success story the team has had in its 25-year history as a franchise.

John Shipley

Former Jaguars WR Mike Brown Joins Bengals as Coaching Intern

After spending three seasons in Jacksonville, Mike Brown will be joining the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

John Shipley

Jaguars DC Todd Wash Sees Positive Early Returns on Joe Schobert, Myles Jack

Jacksonville will have new starters at middle and weak side linebackers in 2020, and so far the transitions have gone smoothly.

John Shipley

Could DaVon Hamilton Chase These Jaguars Rookie Stats?

What Jacksonville Jaguars rookie stats could defensive linemen DaVon Hamilton chase this fall?

KassidyHill

Jacksonville Jaguars Will Close Offices for Juneteenth

The Jacksonville Jaguars will close their offices on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley