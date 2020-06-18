Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 87 and Who Has Donned it Best

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 87 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number. Yesterday, we tabbed Allen Hurns as the best to wear No. 88 in Jacksonville, but what about the next number?

So when considering each player has worn the No. 87 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Blake Bell: 2018

Neal Sterling: 2015-16

Allen Reisner: 2013

Kevin Elliott: 2012

Jarett Dillard: 2009-2011

George Wrighster: 2003-08

Jimmy Redmond: 2002

Keenan McCardell: 1996-2001

Cedric Tillman: 1995

This list includes a number of Jaguars who spent several years with Jacksonville but only one player whose name is firmly etched in the Jaguars' record books.

So, among each Jaguars player who has worn the teal, black, and white No, 87 in the last 25 years, who has stood out the most as a result of their contributions to the Jaguars?

No. 3: Cedric Tillman

A member of the first team in Jacksonville history, Cedric Tillman appeared in 13 games in the Jaguars' inaugural season in 1995. He made a handful of starts and was one of the team's top receivers during his short tenure with the team in their infancy phase.

Tillman was the team's third-leading receiver, with 30 catches for 368 yards and three receiving touchdowns, which tied for second on the team. The three scores came in consecutive games vs. Pittsburgh and Chicago and at Cleveland, giving him one of the best early streaks in Jaguars' history.

No. 2: George Wrighster

While mostly a depth tight end during his six-year career in Jacksonville, George Wrightster is arguably still one of the top tight ends in Jaguars' history. Considering Jacksonville has had little talent at the position aside from Wrighster, Marcedes Lewis and Kyle Brady, this isn't exactly saying much. But it is still worth remembering the contributions Wrighster made to the Jaguars' offense during his time with the Jaguars considering they tower over the contributions of most other former No. 87s.

In six seasons with the Jaguars, Wrighster played in 67 games, making 28 starts in the process. During that period, he recorded 94 receptions for 850 yards and nine touchdowns, making one of the most productive tight ends in franchise history. He didn't make the impact Lewis did, but he is still one of the top players at the position Jacksonville has ever had.

No. 1: Keenan McCardell

This one was easy. One of arguably the 10 best players in franchise history, Keenan McCardell teamed up with Jimmy Smith to create 'Thunder & Lightning', creating one of the most productive and underrated wide receiver duos in NFL history. As the perfect complement to Smith, McCardell was one of the most important pieces to the best Jaguars teams in franchise history, recording 1,000 receiving yards or more in four of his six seasons.

During McCardell's illustrious career with the Jaguars, he played in 95 games and made 93 starts, catching 499 passes for 6,393 yards and 30 touchdown receptions. He is currently No. 2 on the franchise's all-time receptions and receiving yards list and No. 3 in all-time receiving touchdowns. Today, McCardell is the team's wide receiver's coach and has made an enormous impact on Doug Marrone's coaching staff in the last three seasons thanks to his ability to help young receivers like DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook develop.