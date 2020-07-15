Examining the Jaguars' Upgrades and Changes to the Offensive Roster

With the biggest capital in franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted 12 rookies back in April and signed 18 more for a whopping 30 member rookie class along with free agency signing. Injecting that much new talent into the roster is bound to shake some things up and provide extra competition as training camp position battles begin.

With that camp scheduled to begin on July 28, we take a look at both sides of the ball to evaluate what the talent added and consider whether or not it’s an upgrade over last year’s 2019 roster that went 6-10.

It’s important to note, the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 is continuing to shape decisions worldwide and will most certainly do so with American sports. If training camp and subsequently the 2020 NFL season continue to experience upheaval (more than it already has), then position battles in training camp could be moot, leading to experienced players keeping their roles. However, if coaches see the years as a lost season anyway, then young guys could be trotted out to gain experience during a season that will be remembered with an asterisk.

Still, the new additions to the Jaguars roster are robust. In this first part in a two-part series, we look at the offensive side of the ball.

Could Laviska Shenault be the Jags best chance for an offensive rookie star? Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Of the 12 picks, five were used for offense with the highest pick coming in the 2nd round with wide receiver Laviska Shenault, taken at No. 42 overall. The group of five is rounded out with offensive lineman Ben Bartch (4th round, 116), receiver Collin Johnson (5th, 165), quarterback Jake Luton (6th, 189) and tight end Tyler Davis (6th, 206).

While there is talent in that group and quite possibly the potential for a couple to be labeled “a steal” down the road based on production value, there isn’t a Joe Burrow or CeeDee Lamb that is an unquestionable Day One contributor and starter.

The starting lineup on the Jags offensive side of the ball is apt to stay much the same it was in 2019. The only major difference being quarterback Gardner Minshew II is no longer looking over his shoulder at Nick Foles. Where these four rookies come into play will be more in terms of depth. They give coaches more confidence in who can come in behind starters and be there to step in should someone be injured or—as we’re seeing is likely—contract COVID-19 and need to quarantine.

Shenault, the Colorado Buffalo product, has the best probability to contribute right away. He can stretch the field with his big play ability, providing an equitable spark to that of his teammates D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook. In fact, the annual “Lindy’s Sports” publication previewing NFL football has Shenault listed as the likely starter over Westbrook.

Westbrook led the Jaguars with his personal best statistical season in 2018 and saw his average yard per reception drop from 11.2 to 10 in 2019. But the upcoming fourth-year receiver started 11 games in 2019 while playing in 15 (missed one game due to injury). While Shenault might start in certain game situations depending on the play script, this should still be Westbrook’s role to begin the season.

In a receiver heavy class, Shenault could work his way into the lineup on a more permanent basis by season’s end however. Cynthia Freland of NFL.com ranked Shenault eighth in terms of projected rookie production for 2020. And based on numbers from Pro Football Focus, it might not be just behind Westbrook that the rookie can play.

And as Freland explains, per PFF:

“Shenault's Colorado receiving snaps last season broke down as follows: He aligned wide on 107 snaps, was in the slot on 75 snaps and in the backfield on 27 snaps. Since 2018, Shenault had the most yards after the catch among Pac-12 receivers (1,060), per PFF.”

Johnson will be a nice addition in the receiver rotation, his big size giving the Jaguars an advantage in matchups.

Head Coach Doug Marrone has made it clear this is now Minshew's team to lead and with Nick Foles traded to the Chicago Bears, Minshew can relax into the role with his trademark suaveness, knowing he has more rope with which to work. His time as a starter (going 6-6) and developed chemistry with the receivers could be the biggest on-field difference in 2020.

And quarterback Jake Luton will be fighting it out with Josh Dobbs in training camp for the final quarterback spot, but Dobbs experience should give him the nod.

When it comes to offensive lineman Ben Bartch, the Division 3 product has a great upside but is facing a momentous challenge in adjusting to the game speed from D-3 to the NFL. This is not a knock on his own talent, just indicative of what that jump in competition will require.

Bartch was the first Johnnie’s player drafted since 1974. After transitioning from tight end to offensive line, Bartch was voted to the All-MIAC first team, as an Associated Press second-team All-American and named the offensive lineman of the year. As a Division-III player, he earned an invite to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. He can play tackle or guard but look for him to dip his toe first outside, behind Andrew Norwell at left guard. The rest of the offensive line should remain the same as 2019 with all six guys that started at some point, returning.

Tight end Tyler Davis has only been playing the position for four years, with one of those coming at Georgia Tech. His sheer will and natural talent however will give him a fair shot in the unit and make him an interesting wild card to watch. CBS Sports listed Davis as their TE2 behind Tyler Eifert. That would require beating out James O'Shaughnessy and Josh Oliver, a feat considering O'Shaughnessy's production before injury in 2019 and Oliver's incredible potential.

The Jags are counting on former first rounder and Pro-Bowler Tyler Eifert to lead the TE unit. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Eifert, while not a rookie, he may be one of two major and significant additions for the Jaguars in 2020, the other being Joe Schobert on defense. Eifert is a former first-rounder and Pro Bowler brought in during free agency. He had spent the entirety of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, drafted in 2013. Timing of varying injuries means 2019 was the first season he played in all 16 games. During his career, he’s amassed 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns on 185 receptions. Since entering the NFL in 2013, Eifert is the only tight end with at least 20 touchdowns and fewer than 60 games played. He was brought in to lead the unit and that’s not going to change.

The running back unit added Gruden product Chris Thompson for depth, but Leonard Fournette—entering a contract year—will remain the workhorse.

Overall, the Jags offensive lineup won’t change much. Some might not consider that a good thing on a roster that PFF ranked No. 32 overall. And while there isn’t a star rookie addition that can change the tide from kickoff Week 1, there are the pieces for a foundation, especially in the growing receiver unit. Coupled with the addition of Tyler Eifert and at least a semblance of stability at the quarterback position, the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineup is taking a step in the right direction.