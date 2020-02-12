Former Coveted Jaguars Free Agent Signee Davon House Retires From NFL

Cornerback Davon House, who was of Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell's most coveted, but also most underwhelming, free agent signings during his tenure, has officially walked away from football.

House announced his retirement on Tuesday and retired as a member of the Green Bay Packers, who he spent the majority of his career with. He was originally a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2011 and spent four seasons with the team before he signed with the Jaguars. The 30-year old cornerback, who didn't play in 2019, ultimately spent six seasons with the Packers and two with the Jaguars.

House was one of Caldwell's biggest early free agent signings in Jacksonville, but the deal never panned out as House struggled to stick in head coach Gus Bradley's defense.

Caldwell inked House to a four-year, $24.5 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed in the 2015 offseason, making House the highest-paid cornerback on the roster and the veteran of the group. House was expected to start immediately in Bradley's scheme and joined fellow free agent signee Jared Odrick as defensive players signed to notable deals who were supposed to make big impacts for the Jaguars.

In House's first year with Jacksonville, he started 16 games and recorded four interceptions and 23 pass breakups, which set a single-season franchise record for pass breakups. He was benched by Bradley in one game in the middle of the season but otherwise had a consistent role.

Jacksonville fielded an otherwise disastrous pass defense in 2015, however, leading to defensive coordinator Bob Babich's firing and the Jaguars seeking to add more talent to the cornerback position. Caldwell drafted Jalen Ramsey with the fifth overall selection in 2016 and also signed free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara.

House started only four games for Jacksonville in his second and final year with the team, eventually falling victim to a numbers game with Ramsey, Amukamara, and Aaron Colvin in the picture. House was benched after a few games and was relegated to a reserve role for the rest of the season.

Once the 2016 season concluded, House was released. After only 32 games with the Jaguars, his front-loaded deal had run out of guaranteed money and the Jaguars quickly cut ties. House resigned with Green Bay, where he played from 2017-2018.