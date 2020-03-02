Former Jaguars’ Players React to Yannick Ngakoue’s Announcement About Future Departure

Yet another talented player entering the prime of his career is on his way out of Jacksonville, and former Jaguars' players have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the latest debacle to take place at TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue tweeted Monday morning that he no longer had an interest in playing with the Jaguars on a long-term basis, following the recent example of other Jaguars' players who departed Jacksonville, whether on their own terms or otherwise,

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville," Ngakoue said. "Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere."

Shortly afterward, a former Jaguars' player who had his own issues with the team's management as he sought out a new deal chimed in. Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was drafted by the Jaguars in 2014 and was with the team through the 2017 season, was unable to reach a long-term agreement with the team after negotiations during the 2018 offseason, leading to his departure to Chicago.

"History repeats itself ," Robinson tweeted.

While Robinson didn't outright mention the Jaguars, it isn't hard to connect the dots considering the timing and other social media cues.

Former Jaguars' defensive end Ryan Davis, who played 38 games for the Jaguars from 2012-2015, had a similar reaction to the Jaguars' inability to keep Ngakoue happy and in Jacksonville in the long run.

"Not gone lie that’s not a good look for the jags long term," Davis tweeted. "Josh Allen is paying attention...hope they do right by him in a couple years...I want duval to win! "

Ngakoue has been one of the Jaguars' best players since being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and the young and talented pass-rusher has been seeking a new long-term deal since last summer. Talks broke down the Tom Coughlin-led front office in 2019, and it appears the same has happened with the team's current management.

Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks in his career (second-most in Jaguars' history), 42 tackles for loss, and 14 forced fumbles through four seasons. Ngakoue recorded eight sacks and four forced fumbles for the Jaguars in 2019. His best season came in 2017, where he recorded a career-high 12 sacks and six forced fumbles and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that the Jaguars plan to place the franchise tag on Ngakoue, though Ngakoue has hinted in the past that he would not play under the tag. The deadline for a tag being placed on players has changed this year due to the ongoing collective bargaining agreement talks between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The deadline is now from Feb. 27 through Mar. 12.