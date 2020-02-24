Former Jaguars’ Wide Receiver Tre McBride Has a Huge First Half in Week 3 of XFL

Early last fall, wide receiver Tre McBride was working hard to earn the No. 5 wide receiver role on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Today, he is establishing himself as one of the most dangerous players on the field in the reformed XFL.

After being cut by the Jaguars on Aug. 31 following what was a solid training camp performance, McBride was drafted by the D.C. Defenders of the XFL. He would then be featured in a blockbuster trade, with D.C. sending him to the Los Angeles Wildcats in exchange for wide receiver Rashad Ross.

In a clash between the two teams on Sunday evening, McBride did his best to make the Defenders rue the trade, as well as remind people why McBride nearly made the Jaguars' roster, being cut only in favor of C.J. Board.

In the first half of the game, McBride was on the receiving end of two explosive plays, catching touchdown passes from Josh Johnson, including a 40-yard score within the first three minutes of the game.

With a little more than 12:00 left in the first quarter, McBride found himself wide-open behind the Defenders' secondary, and then made an athletic move to find the end zone and convert the catch into points.

One quarter later, McBride found himself scoring yet again as Johnson dropped a 29-yard pass perfectly in the bucket to the veteran receiver, and McBride paid him back by maintain concentration through the catch and dive and making the touchdown count.

In the first half, McBride caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, the first game in which he has recorded stats in the XFL.

McBride is just one example of former NFL players who is getting a second chance in the XFL and is now running with it. Thus far, it has been a quiet season for former Jaguars, but McBride could use the momentum from this giant performance to change that, and potentially even find his way back to the NFL.