Former Jaguars WR Mike Brown Joins Bengals as Coaching Intern

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday they have added three coaching interns to their staff as a result of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, and one of the new interns has Jacksonville ties in former Jaguars wide receiver Mike Brown.

Brown played for Jacksonville for three seasons from 2012-2014, starting eight games in the process with six of those starts coming in 2013. In 18 career appearances with the Jaguars, Brown caught 39 passes for 534 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown has turned to the coaching side of football after his career with the Jaguars ended following the 2014 season. In recent years he has been on staffs at the University of Michigan (2016), the University of Delaware (2017) and Liberty University (2018). In 2019, Brown served as wide receivers coach for the University of Cincinnati, meaning his new stomping grounds won't be far from his old ones.

"Established in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of participants every year," the NFL has said.

"The program is named after the man who conceived the idea – late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh – and exposes talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staffs."

Brown is the third former Jaguars player in the last two weeks to join an NFL team on the coaching side. Last week, the Jaguars hired former running back Denard Robinson (2013-2016) as an offensive quality control coach and former linebacker Tony Gilbert (2003-2007) as assistant linebackers coach to work with linebackers coach Mark Collins.

"I really think that he has a great skill set as far as knowledge of a guy that you know, has played quarterback, running back, receiver," head coach Doug Marrone said about Robinson last week. "I mean, he can do a lot of different things, his knowledge of those positions, and, you know, his ability to learn and willing to learn and keep that going up it really, you know, put him in a position, you know, of leadership down the road. So, you know, we were, we feel really fortunate, you know, to have him."