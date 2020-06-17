JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Former Jaguars WR Mike Brown Joins Bengals as Coaching Intern

John Shipley

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday they have added three coaching interns to their staff as a result of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, and one of the new interns has Jacksonville ties in former Jaguars wide receiver Mike Brown. 

Brown played for Jacksonville for three seasons from 2012-2014, starting eight games in the process with six of those starts coming in 2013. In 18 career appearances with the Jaguars, Brown caught 39 passes for 534 yards and two touchdowns. 

Brown has turned to the coaching side of football after his career with the Jaguars ended following the 2014 season. In recent years he has been on staffs at the University of Michigan (2016), the University of Delaware (2017) and Liberty University (2018). In 2019, Brown served as wide receivers coach for the University of Cincinnati, meaning his new stomping grounds won't be far from his old ones.

"Established in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of participants every year," the NFL has said. 

"The program is named after the man who conceived the idea – late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh – and exposes talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staffs."

Brown is the third former Jaguars player in the last two weeks to join an NFL team on the coaching side. Last week, the Jaguars hired former running back Denard Robinson (2013-2016) as an offensive quality control coach and former linebacker Tony Gilbert (2003-2007) as assistant linebackers coach to work with linebackers coach Mark Collins. 

"I really think that he has a great skill set as far as knowledge of a guy that you know, has played quarterback, running back, receiver," head coach Doug Marrone said about Robinson last week. "I mean, he can do a lot of different things, his knowledge of those positions, and, you know, his ability to learn and willing to learn and keep that going up it really, you know, put him in a position, you know, of leadership down the road. So, you know, we were, we feel really fortunate, you know, to have him."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' Edge Defender Group

Who will be Jacksonville's top edge rushers once the season kicks off? We give our best guess as to who will pick up most of the reps.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars DC Todd Wash Sees Positive Early Returns on Joe Schobert, Myles Jack

Jacksonville will have new starters at middle and weak side linebackers in 2020, and so far the transitions have gone smoothly.

John Shipley

Could DaVon Hamilton Chase These Jaguars Rookie Stats?

What Jacksonville Jaguars rookie stats could defensive linemen DaVon Hamilton chase this fall?

KassidyHill

Jacksonville Jaguars Will Close Offices for Juneteenth

The Jacksonville Jaguars will close their offices on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

What Can the Jaguars Expect From Josh Allen in Year 2?

Following a dominant rookie season, what can the Jacksonville Jaguars hope to see from Josh Allen in an expanded role in 2020?

John Shipley

Former Jaguars HC Jack Del Rio on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The former Jaguars head coach and USC Trojan linebacker has been officially named to the 2021 College Football Hall of fame ballot.

John Shipley

Could Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Approach These Team Rookie Records in 2020?

Will Laviska Shenault be the next Jaguars offensive player to write himself into the team's history books via rookie records?

John Shipley

Jaguars' Josh Allen Makes Cameo In Madden NFL 21 Trailer

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some recognition on Tuesday when second-year defensive end Josh Allen made a small cameo in the Madden NFL 21 Trailer.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 89 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the best No. 89 in Jaguars history? This one is a little easier to answer than most have been or will be.

John Shipley

What Is the Jaguars’ Greatest Weakness Entering 2020?

Connor Orr has his pick for Jacksonville's biggest weakness entering next season, but is it the right weakness?

John Shipley