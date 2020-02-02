JaguarReport
Former NFL Players, Teammates React to Jaguars LT Tony Boselli Not Making Hall of Fame

John Shipley

There was obvious disappointment Saturday when the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class was announced and, for the fourth consecutive year, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli was merely a finalist and not an inductee. 

Boselli made the cut to the final 10 players for the third year in a row, but the Jaguars' legend was once again denied a gold jacket and a bust in Canton as he failed to crack into the top five. Instead, running back Edgerrin James, wide receiver Issac Bruce, safety Steve Atwater, guard Steve Hutchison, and safety Troy Polamalu were made the next group of Hall of Famers.

As any player would be, Boselli was obviously disappointed to not become an inductee, though he handled this year's decision with as much class as possible and as expected. But it was other players who took to social media throughout the day who voiced their discontent with the Hall of Fame for Boselli.

Leon Searcy, who was Jacksonville's right tackle for the majority of Boselli's time with the Jaguars (1996-2000) and formed one of the NFL's best tackle duos during the period, tweeted that he would be Boselli's "angry translator" following the decision.

"@TonyBoselli I appreciate your humility and class as the @ProFootballHOF has once again passed on your greatness as one of the best offensive linemen in your era and beyond but as your “angry translator” I got to say this is some BS!!!!" Searcy said.

The advocacy for Boselli didn't end amongst just those who played with him. Former Seattle Seahawks left tackle Walter Jones, a member of the 2014 Hall of Fame class, played in parts of the same era as Boselli (1997-2009) and said he hopes the day will come soon for the Jaguars' first-ever draft pick. 

"Your day will come. When that happens, we will all celebrate. You deserve to be in and in my eyes, you are a Hall of Famer," Jones tweeted.

Finally, former NFL offensive lineman and current media analyst Ross Tucker threw his support behind Boselli, stating he was perhaps more upset than even Boselli was about the snub.

"Ok, I'll say it. @TonyBoselli was the best in the world at what he did for 5 years and is without question a better player than a bunch of OL already in the Hall of Fame. What's the point of HOF if you don't put the obvious best/greatest players in?" Tucker continued. 

Considering the fact that Boselli received a ton of support from his peers for his candidacy even before Saturday, with Hall of Fame players such as Jason Taylor and Anthony Munoz stating they believed Boselli belong, it is clear those who shared field with Boselli believe he belongs in Canton. Now, he just has to convince voters to feel the same.

Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He held down the team's left tackle spot until 2001, being elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1997-99) and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame second-team All-1990s Team.

