Jaguars OT Tony Boselli Not Elected to Hall of Fame for Fourth Consecutive Year

According to various reports, Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli has once again been denied entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his fourth consecutive year of being passed over.

Action News Jax CBS47/FOX30 first broke the news that the Boselli would not be elected to Canton this year. With Boselli not making the Hall of Fame, the Jaguars will remain with zero inductees in team history.

Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He held down the team's left tackle spot until 2001, being elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1997-99) and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame second-team All-1990s Team.

Boselli's career was cut short due to shoulder injuries, leaving him with only 91 career games played. Shortly after reports of his denial of induction were released, Boselli took to social media to comment on the decision and what the support for his case has meant to him.

Throughout the week, other Hall of Fame players such as Jason Taylor and Anthony Munoz threw support behind Boselli's case. Despite not making it to Canton, Boselli said Saturday just how much those statements meant to him.

"Second, while the @ProFootballHOF would be the ultimate individual honor, the comments that people like @JasonTaylor, @chucksmithnfl, Michael McCary and Bruce Smith, as well as several others means so much and I am humbled. Those guys were the best at what they did and we battled on the field. Their comments mean so much to me," Boselli tweeted.

"Finally, I am a lucky man. I have an amazing family and great friends. Really what else does a man need. I hope one day I am included in the but until then I am good with my amazing family and friends. Love you guys! " Boselli continued.

One of the top offensive tackles of his era before injuries sidelined him, Boselli was a top 10 finalist in 2018 and 2019 after first becoming one of the 15 modern-era finalists in 2017. Boselli, widely regarded as the best Jaguars player of all-time, will have to hope to hear his case heard next year, though it could be a tough year to break into the Hall of Fame with players such as Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, and Calvin Johnson eligible as candidates.