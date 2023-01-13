How ‘It Was Always The Jags’ Has Defined The Jaguars Heading Into The Playoffs

In the NFL confidence is almost as important as execution.

That is no different for the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose mid-season turnaround can be massively attributed to their continued belief in themselves.

Throughout Doug Pederson’s first season as Jaguars head coach, the team slogan of ‘it was always the Jags’ is not only a catchy statement, but a testament to this team's resilience and continued excellence on and off the field. For Pederson and the Jaguars coaching staff, this slogan encompasses what the team strives to accomplish on a weekly basis.

“Yeah, it goes back to what we talked about way back in September and October,” Pederson said. “We talk about how it was always about us, it’s about what we do. It’s the same thing, it’s about us, it’s about the Jags, whatever it might be. You got to embrace that, and you’ve got to focus.

"You’ve got to internalize that, and what does that mean for you individually? Then, you’ve got to be able to take that to the practice field and ultimately to the game field. I’d say the Chargers are saying the same thing, it’s about them. The Bengals are saying the same thing and Baltimore is saying the same thing. It’s about us and everybody is just trying to win a game.”

The team slogan encompasses the importance of self-belief, something that has been a consistent preaching point since OTAs.

“You got to have that and have that self-confidence. You got to be able to believe that you got it done,” Pederson said.

“A group of men coming together, working hard, practicing, all that. You go back to those hot summer days in training camp and the earlier part of September when it’s hot here and you’re playing and practicing out in the heat, the whole thing. You got to have some of that confidence and then that spills over. Towards the end of the year here, you start winning a few games that just kind of spills over. It gives you a little momentum and it’s exciting for the players to go through that and experience it.”

For the Jaguars the culmination of this belief has them hosting a playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the bright Saturday night lights. It was always the Jags and for the team the job is not yet finished.

“I do,” Pederson said when asked about nobody being satisfied yet. “Listen, these guys know there’s something bigger out there, right? We’re all chasing that. The teams that are in the postseason are all chasing that right now. Look, you got to stay within the context of the framework of the week and keep it locked in and dialed into this week.

"A good Charger team is coming out here, but I haven’t seen anything with the guys that would lead you to believe they’re looking past anything or they’re more excited this week than last week or anything like that. They’ve been dialed in; they’ve had a couple of good days of preparation, and we just got to keep that going.”