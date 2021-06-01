Sports Illustrated home
Jaguars Announce Nick Sorensen as Special Teams Coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new special teams coordinator following Brian Schneider's departure -- former Jacksonville special teams captain Nick Sorensen.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired a familiar name as their new special teams coordinator, announcing the hire of Nick Sorensen on Tuesday. 

Sorensen is the second special teams coordinator hired by Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer this offseason. Sorensen, who is a former special teams captain while a member of the Jaguars' roster as a defensive back from 2003-2006, will be replacing former special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, who Meyer hired on Feb. 11. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on May 21 that Schneider would be stepping away from coaching due to personal reasons. 

Sorensen was named the Seahawks staff as an assistant special teams coach in 2013, three years after retiring following a 10-year NFL career that saw stints with the Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and the then-St. Louis Rams. Sorensen joined the NFL coaching ranks after spending 2012 as a volunteer defensive quality control coach at Youngstown State. He was named secondary coach for the Seahawks in 2017 and in 2020 doubled as the team's nickel coach, giving him some experience with Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin as well.

Sorensen played as a safety for 10 years, also playing for the Rams from 2001-02 and the Browns from 2007-10. During his professional playing career, he tallied 133 special teams tackles.

With 103 days left until the Jaguars' Sept. 12 Week 1 game against the Houston Texans, Sorensen will be hitting the ground running to install the scheme for Meyer's special teams unit. Meyer has a background as a special teams coach, resulting in this position becoming one of focus since Meyer took over in January.

"I’m not going to be the play caller. I’ve been very active in play calling throughout my career on offense and kicking game," Meyer said at his introductory press conference in January. 

"On defense, I’m not. I’m going to hire the best defensive coaches. I think something I’ve done halfway decent is I know what it’s supposed to look like and feel like and the fundamentals, but schematically the NFL is different."

The Jaguars made a number of investments on special teams this offseason, including signing free agents such as Rudy Ford and Jamal Agnew and drafting players who will likely play special teams roles in Tyson Campbell, Luke Farrell, and Jalen Camp. The Jaguars also extended punter Logan Cooke this offseason, along with signing veteran kicker Aldrick Rosas to join Josh Lambo in the kicker room. 

