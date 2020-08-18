Jaguars' TE Coach Clarifies Tyler Eifert's Role in Offense: 'We Expect Him to be Split Out'

After years of inept production from the tight end production, the Jacksonville Jaguars ventured into the free agent market this offseason and brought in former Pro Bowler Tyler Eifert.

The goal? To have Eifert help elevate quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the rest of the passing offense in the first year of offensive coordinator Jay Gruden's system.

Last season, the Jaguars scoring offense ranked 26th in the NFL and no tight end recorded more than 15 catches, more than two touchdown catches or more than 153 yards. That will need to change in 2020, and the only way to do is to get the tight ends more involved in the passing game. While other tight ends on the roster, such as Charles Jones and Tyler Davis, can handle blocking duties, it is clear Eifert's duties will be almost solely restricted to the passing game.

"We’ve got to be smart, as coaches, to put him in the position where’s he going to best serve or best give us the most that he’s got to give. We didn’t bring him here to put him in the backfield and lead up on linebackers," Jaguars tight ends coach Ron Middleton said during a video press conference.

"We expect him to be split out, running those routes that we know he can run and doing those other things that make him such a valuable part of the offense."

So far, the reviews of Eifert from Jaguars' training camp practices have been positive. The eighth-year tight end has flashed terrific athleticism, smooth route running and reliable hands in practices with media in attendance, an encouraging prospect for Middleton, Minshew and the rest of Jacksonville's offense.

What may separate Eifert from the Jaguars' last two attempts at free-agent tight end additions (Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Geoff Swaim) is the fact that Eifert comes into Jacksonville with a wildly impressive resume. While he has had to face injury questions throughout his career, he has also made a name for himself as one of the league's better pass-catching tight ends whenever he is at the top of his game.

Eifert played in 59 games with 37 starts during his seven seasons in Cincinnati, where he was originally drafted in the first round (No. 21 overall) in 2013. His career stats include 185 receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 TDs. In 2019, Eifert played 16-games for the first time in his career, doing his part to shed the injury-prone label that has followed him throughout his career. Last season, he caught 43 receptions for 436 yards and three touchdowns.

Both throughout his career and in just last year, Eifert has done plenty to prove himself. Now, he is proving to the Jaguars' staff that he is just what they thought they'd be getting.

“[He’s] just what I thought. I went back and I looked at my write-up on him and I was like, “Man, this guy can run every route in the book.” He is an accomplished route runner and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s shown some physicality," Middleton said Tuesday.

"I’ve been very impressed with him. He’s a great guy. We’ve gotten along extremely well. He’s stepped in and I look forward to working with him. I look forward to working with him this year, I really am.”

While the Jaguars have already lost one tight end for an indefinite period of time due to Josh Oliver's foot injury, they are still hoping to get production out of a group which is clearly being led by Eifert. And not only will the Jaguars be leaning on Eifert as part of their passing game, but they will be leaning on him to help the rest of the tight end group acclimate themselves to Gruden's scheme, a scheme in which Eifert has played in before.

One player Eifert has already made an impact on? Fellow tight end James O'Shaughnessy, who said Tuesday that Eifert's presence on the field alone has already made a difference for the Jaguars and himself.

"He’s a heck of a route runner, he can fight in the pass game and in the run game. And he’s just a great leadership guy, we haven’t had veterans like that, that often in the last couple of years who have had Pro Bowl experience," O'Shaughnessy said. "So, to have somebody in that room sharing their knowledge, little tips—you know, I can even think of 2-3 little tips that he has given me that I’ve never heard before and they really help me out. So, we’re all very fortunate to have him in our room.”