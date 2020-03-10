JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Defensive Lineman Calais Campbell Named to NFLPA Executive Committee

John Shipley

Calais Campbell has already had quite the offseason, and the Jacksonville Jaguars' veteran defensive lineman got yet another honor added to his resume on Tuesday when he was named to the NFL Players Association's executive committee.

Campbell is one of 11 players on the NFLPA's top committee, each of whom was selected by the Board of Player Representatives. Campbell has served as the Jaguars' player representative to the union in the past. 

"The Executive Committee manages and transacts the business and affairs of the NFLPA between meetings of the Board of Player Representatives," the NFLPA site states. "Executive officers are elected for a two-year term in even-numbered years at the annual meeting of the Board of Player Representatives. They must have been members in good standing for one-year to be eligible to serve."

Campbell's induction into the executive committee comes amid the ongoing debate and players vote on the newly proposed collective bargaining agreement, which has split public opinion in recent weeks. Owners have already voted to agree to the proposal, while players in the union have until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to vote on the 10-year deal. It will take a simple majority vote by the players to approve the CBA.

A few weeks ago, Campbell used social media and his platform to send a message to his fellow union members regarding the proposed CBA. Campbell, who was also named the league's 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his on- and off-field contributions, encouraged other players to educate themselves as the vote for the new CBA approached.

"So I encourage all of you to get with your Reps and empower yourself so you can make an informed decision," Campbell tweeted. "So start preparing now! Whether you like or dislike this proposal, your Reps need to hear from you! And your voice needs to be heard with your vote! "

The league's owners approved the terms of the newest CBA proposal on Feb. 20. The current CBA will expire after the 2020 season.

Campbell signed a four-year contract with the Jaguars in 2017 and has been one of the team's most respected players both on the field and in the locker room ever since. He has been named to three Pro Bowl teams and one All-Pro team in his three seasons in Jacksonville. 

Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 2019, bringing his Jaguars sack total to 31.5 sacks in three seasons, which leads the team during that span.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Jaguars Pursue Recently Released Linebacker Christian Kirksey?

The veteran linebacker has had issues staying on the field, but could be a cheap option for a linebacker-needy team in March.

John Shipley

Looking Back on the Jaguars’ Past Drafts: 2018 Class Set to Be Depended on Heavily

How has the Jaguars' 2018 draft class progressed after its first few seasons in the NFL?

John Shipley

What Does the Proposed CBA Say About International Games, and Could This Impact the Jaguars?

The newly proposed CBA contains some interesting language about international games and the future of the NFL outside of the United States.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Is Iowa Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs Worth the Jaguars’ Top Pick?

After an elite performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, should the Jaguars make Tristan Wirfs a priority at No. 9?

John Shipley

by

WaStJagsFan

2020 NFL Draft: Should the Jaguars Make Louisville Left Tackle Mekhi Becton Their Newest Edge Protector?

Could the massive Mekhi Becton be the Jaguars' answer at left tackle with the No. 9 overall pick?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Report: NFL Is Evaluating the Franchise and Transition Tag Deadline — How Could This Impact the Jaguars?

If the NFL shifts its franchise and transition tag deadline, the Jaguars could be one team affected.

John Shipley

Jaguars, Colts, and Texans All Donate to Support Tennessee Communities Affected by Tornados

After tornadoes and severe storms devasted parts of Tennessee last week, the rest of the AFC South has stepped in to donate to affected communities.

John Shipley

5 Players the Jaguars Will Need to Take a Step Forward in 2020

Which players need to elevate their games next season to give the Jaguars a chance to have a winning season?

John Shipley

This week's player vote on the collective bargaining agreement now has an extended deadline. Instead of votes being due at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, the deadline is now 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

John Shipley

How Did Josh Allen Stack Up to the Rookie Years of Past Jaguars’ Defensive Ends?

After a year in which Josh Allen set a Jaguars' rookie record for sacks, we take a look at the past defensive ends drafted in the team's 25-year history to gauge his early success.

John Shipley