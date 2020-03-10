Jaguars' Defensive Lineman Calais Campbell Named to NFLPA Executive Committee

Calais Campbell has already had quite the offseason, and the Jacksonville Jaguars' veteran defensive lineman got yet another honor added to his resume on Tuesday when he was named to the NFL Players Association's executive committee.

Campbell is one of 11 players on the NFLPA's top committee, each of whom was selected by the Board of Player Representatives. Campbell has served as the Jaguars' player representative to the union in the past.

"The Executive Committee manages and transacts the business and affairs of the NFLPA between meetings of the Board of Player Representatives," the NFLPA site states. "Executive officers are elected for a two-year term in even-numbered years at the annual meeting of the Board of Player Representatives. They must have been members in good standing for one-year to be eligible to serve."

Campbell's induction into the executive committee comes amid the ongoing debate and players vote on the newly proposed collective bargaining agreement, which has split public opinion in recent weeks. Owners have already voted to agree to the proposal, while players in the union have until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to vote on the 10-year deal. It will take a simple majority vote by the players to approve the CBA.

A few weeks ago, Campbell used social media and his platform to send a message to his fellow union members regarding the proposed CBA. Campbell, who was also named the league's 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his on- and off-field contributions, encouraged other players to educate themselves as the vote for the new CBA approached.

"So I encourage all of you to get with your Reps and empower yourself so you can make an informed decision," Campbell tweeted. "So start preparing now! Whether you like or dislike this proposal, your Reps need to hear from you! And your voice needs to be heard with your vote! "

The league's owners approved the terms of the newest CBA proposal on Feb. 20. The current CBA will expire after the 2020 season.

Campbell signed a four-year contract with the Jaguars in 2017 and has been one of the team's most respected players both on the field and in the locker room ever since. He has been named to three Pro Bowl teams and one All-Pro team in his three seasons in Jacksonville.

Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 2019, bringing his Jaguars sack total to 31.5 sacks in three seasons, which leads the team during that span.