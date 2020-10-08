Jaguars' DJ Chark Explains How James Robinson Opens Up Pass Game

There aren't many things that help a team's passing game more than a strong running attack. A lot of football is simply winning the numbers game, and a good running game can force the numbers to go in the offense's way when it comes to airing the ball out.

This is a lesson the Jacksonville Jaguars have learned in the past, and it is one they are learning once again in 2020 thanks to undrafted rookie running back James Robinson.

Through four games, Robinson has rushed 60 times for 285 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns. According to Football Outsiders, Robinson has the ninth-ranked DVOA among running backs, the eighth-ranked Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement, and the sixth-ranked Effective Yards.

All in all, Jacksonville's running game is humming despite the team rarely playing with a lead. And as a result, Jacksonville's wide receivers are more likely to get favorable matchups.

"One thing, when people double cover you, they like to use two high safeties, a lot of times [they use] cover two or two man," wide receiver DJ Chark said on Wednesday.

"But when you have a running attack, those two defenses aren’t that good against stopping the run so it kind of forces you to use the double cover in a different way to bring other guys out so that you can still be there to stop the run and I think that’s what [Robinson] helps with."

This is especially big news for Chark, who frequently sees defenses shift their focus to him. Over the last two seasons Chark has been Jacksonville's most legitimate weapon, even when defenses had complete attention on him. The hope, at least with Chark and the rest of the Jaguars' offense is that Robinson continuing to excel will continue to bring defenders into the box.

But Chark and Jacksonville's pass-catchers will have to do their part as well, a point Chark is cognizant of.

"So, if you’re going to double cover me, if I’m backside and you want to double cover, you kind of have to show it in a different way. That’s when studying comes in," Chark said.

"That’s when you know if it’s one high safety and put the safety on your side, it’s coming down looking, it’s probably dropping out to take that side away, corner goes outside, things like that. Even with that, if two guys are on me, that means someone has a more favorable matchup again and you always can just stay in cover two, hand the ball, run between the tackles, and our running offense is pretty good, so I like that matchup.”

While Robinson helps open up the passing game for Chark, Laviska Shenault and others, it will be pertinent for the help to be a two-way street. For instance, the blocking of the receivers on the perimeter can often help determine the success of a long run.

Just as Robinson helps the wideouts, they can help the team's lead back. This is a part of Chark's game he has taken especially seriously since entering the league, and it is clear this isn't changing in 2020.

“It’s pretty easy. Honestly, just run and get in the way. That’s it or you’re running for a second and then he’s passed you and then it’s off to the races," Chark said.

"So, I like it. If I have to come in, get a safety, I know I’m going for the kill shot but if I can’t get it, I have to get a little bit of him and he’s going to get out and make somebody miss or he’s going to run somebody over and allow me to talk smack, so I like blocking for him."