Jaguars Announce Doug Pederson’s Staff: Press Taylor, Mike Caldwell Join As Coordinators

Doug Pederson's staff in his first season leading the Jaguars has been assembled. Who is in, who is out and who returns?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their coaching staff now firmly and officially in place.

After hiring former Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson as the team's seventh head coach in franchise history on Feb. 3., the Jaguars finalized Pederson's first coaching staff with the team on Thursday.

Head coach: Doug Pederson

Offensive Coaching Staff

Offensive coordinator: Press Taylor

Taylor spent the 2021 season as a senior offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts after spending eight seasons (2013-20) in a variety of roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, including passing game coordinator.

Passing Game Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter

Cooter, 37, spent 2021 as an offensive consultant with the Eagles after serving as the New York Jets' running backs coach from 2019-2020. Cooter first got his break in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Colts from 2009-2011, eventually becoming quality control coordinator in Kansas City in 2012 before reuniting with Peyton Manning in Denver as an offensive assistant in 2013. Cooter was then Matthew Stafford's quarterbacks coach from 2014-2015 before being promoted to coordinator, a role he held for three years.

Quarterbacks coach: Mike McCoy

McCoy, a former NFL and CFL quarterback who was Pederson's roommate with the Packers during the 1995 season, has an extensive history coaching offense and quarterbacks specifically. He is now entering his 20th season in the NFL after stops with the Broncos, Chargers and Cardinals.

Offensive line coach: Phil Rauscher

A former UCLA graduate assistant, Rauscher spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Rauscher, 36, spent 2020 as the Vikings' assistant offensive line coach and last year as the team's full-time offensive line coach.

Tight ends coach: Richard Angulo

Angulo, who played with the Jaguars from 2007-08, coached tight ends for the Ravens from 2015-2016 and has been the team's assistant offensive line coach since 2017. Angulo, 41, had been employed by the Ravens as a member of the coaching staff since 2014.

Running backs coach: Bernie Parmalee

Parmalee is one of six assistants retained under Doug Pederson, returning in 2022 after a year as the team's running backs coach in 2021.

Wide receivers coach: Chris Jackson

A former NFL wide receiver, Chris Jackson spent the last two years in Chicago as the assistant wide receivers coach. Jackson helped WR Darnell Mooney post his first 1,000-yard season in 2021 and WR Allen Robinson II record the first 100-catch season of his eight-year career in 2020.

Assistant wide receivers coach: Will Harriger

Another offensive assistant retained under Pederson, Will Harriger was an offensive assistant on Urban Meyer's staff and will now have a defined role with the receivers.

Assistant quarterbacks coach: Andrew Breiner

Breiner, 37, took his first NFL job under Pederson in 2020 when Pederson hired him to his Eagles staff as a pass game analyst. With Pederson fired after the 2020 season, Breiner took a job with FIU as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Breiner was Joe Moorehead's top assistant for several seasons before he took the Eagles job in 2020.

Assistant offensive line coach: Todd Washington

The third offensive coach retained by Pederson, Todd Washington will return to the Jaguars after serving in the same role in 2021 under then-offensive line coach George Warhop.

Offensive quality control: Nick Williams

Williams spent the 2018-20 seasons with the Eagles as an assistant coach, working on Pederson's staff for three years. Before joining the Eagles, Williams spent three years with the coaching staff at his alma mater, Humboldt State in Arcata, Calif.

Defensive Coaching Staff

Defensive coordinator: Mike Caldwell

Caldwell got his first NFL job under Andy Reid in 2008, joining the Eagles as a defensive quality control coach. He was eventually promoted to assistant linebackers coach and then ultimately linebackers coach before Reid's staff was fired after the 2012 season. Caldwell then followed Todd Bowles -- a member of the Eagles' 2012 staff -- to Arizona, where he would serve as inside linebacker coach for the next two seasons. He followed Bowles to New York when Bowles became head coach, joining the staff as assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach and serving in that role for all four of Bowles' seasons.

Defensive line coach: Brentson Buckner

Buckner spent the last two seasons in Arizona as the Cardinals defensive line coach after previous stops with the Raiders, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Steelers. A former 12-year NFL veteran, Buckner gives the Jaguars a connection with impending free agent Chandler Jones.

Passing Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks coach: DeShea Townsend

A former long-time Pittsburgh Steeler defensive back, DeShea Townsend spent the last three years with the Chicago Bears as secondary coach and now gets a promotion in Jacksonville.

Inside linebackers coach: Tony Gilbert

A member of the Jaguars' coaching staff for the third year in a row, Tony Gilbert was the assistant linebackers coach last season after serving in the same role in 2019. Gilbert now gets a promotion and will lead the linebacker room.

Outside linebackers coach: Bill Shuey

Another former Eagles coach, Bill Shuey will join Pederson's staff according to Aaron Wilson. Shuey, 47, was the Chicago Bears' outside linebackers coach in 2021 after two seasons as the team's pass rush analyst and assistant linebackers coach.

Safties coach: Cody Grimm

A former NFL safety, Cody Grimm spent the last three years as Tampa Bay's defensive/special teams assistant after serving as the quality control/defense coach at Virginia Tech.

Senior defensive analyst: Bob Sutton

The former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator worked closely with Urban Meyer's staff last year and will return under Pederson. Sutton was Kansas City's defensive coordinator for each of Pederson's three years with the Chiefs.

Assistant defensive line coach: Rory Segrest

A former long-time Eagles assistant under Andy Reid, Segrest spent the last four seasons with the University of Louisiana serving as the assistant head coach/defensive line coach after stints with the University of Arkansas, Samford and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive quality control coach: Patrick Reilly

The final coach retained under Pederson, Patrick Reilly served in the same role under Urban Meyer's staff last season.

Special Teams Coaching Staff

Special Teams Coordinator: Heath Farwell

A former linebacker and special teams ace for the Minnesota Vikings (2005-2010) and Seattle Seahawks (2011-2014), Farwell was Seattle's assistant special teams coach from 2016-2017 before taking on the same role with the Carolina Panthers in 2018. In 2019, Farwell was named Sean McDermott's special teams coordinator in Buffalo.

Assistant special teams coach: Luke Thompson

Another former Pederson assistant, Luke Thompson was the Eagles' assistant special teams coach from 2019 through the 2020 season.