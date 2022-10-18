Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 6?

Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers.

For reference on last week's numbers, here is where the Jaguars and Lawrence ranked after Week 5.

So, where do the Jaguars land after their 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts? We break it down below.

Overall

In terms of overall ranking, the Jaguars are the No. 8 team in Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings. They were No. 7 last week.

In terms of DVOA, the Jaguars now have the No. 11 offense (up from No. 15 last week), No. 10 defense (down from No. 7 last week), and the No. 18 special teams (down from No. 17 last week.

Offense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 11

Passing DVOA: No. 8

Rushing DVOA: No. 17

EPA/Play: No. 10

Success rate: No. 6

Dropback EPA: No. 8

Dropback success rate: No. 4

Rushing EPA: No. 15

Rushing success rate: No. 12

The Jaguars offense had a great day against the Colts, rightfully earning them a big bump across the board. More importantly than anything, the running game finally came alive, rocketing up nearly 10 spots in terms of EPA and success rate after a dominant showing against Indianapolis. Plus, the passing game got back on track numbers-wise.

Defense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 10

Pass DVOA: No. 13

Rush DVOA: No. 9

EPA/Play: No. 9

Success rate: No. 6

Dropback EPA: No. 9

Dropback success rate: No. 11

Rushing EPA: No. 17

Rushing success rate: No. 6

The defense fell a decent bit this week, and with good reason. The Jaguars were terrible on third-down both against the run and the pass against the Colts and also had zero truly negative plays to bump up their numbers, recording zero sacks or turnovers. The defense will have better days, but Sunday was the worst it has played since Week 1.

Trevor Lawrence

DYAR: No. 10

DVOA: No. 10

QBR: No. 13

Effective yards: No. 9

Completion %: No. 15

TD%: No. 10

INT%: No. 15

Y/A: No. 20

AY/A: No. 15

NY/A: No. 14

ANY/A: No. 12

Sack%: No. 12

EPA/play: No. 13

CPOE: No. 22

Success rate: No. 4

After a rough two weeks, Trevor Lawrence got back on track with one of the best quarterback performances of the entire week. While some may point to his lack of big downfield throws, it is worth noting that there was arguably not a more efficient quarterback in the NFL last week, especially on third-down. Lawrence has improved quite a bit from a year ago considering that through six weeks last year he was in the bottom-5 of nearly every one of these metrics.