Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 7?

Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers.

For reference on last week's numbers, here is where the Jaguars and Lawrence ranked after Week 6.

So, where do the Jaguars land after their 23-17 loss to the Colts? We break it down below.

Overall

In terms of overall ranking, the Jaguars are the No. 9 team in Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings. They were No. 8 last week.

In terms of DVOA, the Jaguars now have the No. 11 offense (same as last week), No. 18 defense (down from No. 10 last week), and the No. 13 special teams (down from No. 18 last week.

Offense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 11

Passing DVOA: No. 7

Rushing DVOA: No. 18

EPA/Play: No. 10

Success rate: No. 7

Dropback EPA: No. 6

Dropback success rate: No. 6

Rushing EPA: No. 19

Rushing success rate: No. 13

Jacksonville's offense has been one of the more solid ones in the league through seven games. And even in the two games they haven't scored many points in -- Week 5 and Week 7 -- they still picked up over 400 yards in each contest and more or less marched down the field with ease. The Jaguars have to get much better in the red-zone and at the end of games, but the offense has been good.

Defense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 18

Pass DVOA: No. 18

Rush DVOA: No. 15

EPA/Play: No. 12

Success rate: No. 12

Dropback EPA: No. 11

Dropback success rate: No. 17

Rushing EPA: No. 21

Rushing success rate: No. 15

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Jaguars defense has been gashed, sliced, diced and every other possible adjective one can think of over the last two weeks after a terrific first five weeks of the season. The lack of negative plays forced via sacks and turnovers really hurts their numbers, as does allowing big plays in key moments in the red-zone and on third-down against both the run and the pass. Mike Caldwell's unit is reeling.

Trevor Lawrence

DYAR: No. 9

DVOA: No. 7

QBR: No. 16

Effective yards: No. 8

Completion %: No. 23

TD%: No. 17

INT%: No. 10

Y/A: No. 19

AY/A: No. 16

NY/A: No. 13

ANY/A: No. 13

Sack%: No. 6

EPA/play: No. 10

CPOE: No. 25

Success rate: No. 5

Trevor Lawrence's rough stretch between Weeks 4-5 appears to be over. He has been efficient the last two weeks, especially on third-downs. He has also not turned the ball over once, with seven of his eight turnovers this year coming in that lone two-week stretch. It won't always look pretty, but Lawrence looks like he is improving each week. The Jaguars hit on the quarterback.

"Yeah, the last two weeks he’s done a nice job leading the football team. Yesterday he played tough from a physical standpoint. He played physical. Took some shots in there, standing tall," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

"That last drive with a minute and four, I think, left, we ran about 10 plays or so, and he took some shots there. It’s great to see him get us down there in position again, so he’s on the right track. We just have to keep him headed in the right direction, keep him focused. Can’t get discouraged with where we are because we’re still right there with everything that’s going on. We’ve just got to find a way to get one win.”