Jaguars' Josh Allen, Leonard Fournette, and Other Players React to Calais Campbell Trade

Calais Campbell was one of the most revered members of the entire Jacksonville Jaguars organization since he first stepped into TIAA Bank Field in 2017. Because of this, it was the definition of unsurprising to see the outpour of reactions from fellow players when it was announced Sunday that Campbell had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round selection in 2020.

Campbell, 34, had been among the Jaguars' best players since he signed a four-year deal with the team in the 2017 offseason after spending the first nine years of his career with the Cardinals. From his impact on the field to his leadership in the locker room to his relationship with rookie defensive end Josh Allen, the impact of his prescence was felt throughout the Jaguars' facilities in every way imaginable.

We wrote about Allen's bond with Campbell and how it has affected his play during the 2019 season. Because of their connection, Allen let it be known on social media on Sunday just how much Campbell meant to him during his rookie season.

"It was a honor to play with you bro. You taught me so much about the game and stuff that I will never forget," Allen tweeted. "I wish you nothing but success and happiness on your journey for you and your family."

Allen and Campbell combined for 17 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019, and the two made a trip to the Pro Bowl together following their successful seasons. The other Jaguars player who joined them in Orlando was wide receiver D.J. Chark, who sent his own message to Campbell on social media Sunday.

"Mayor out! Enjoyed fighting with ya.. and thanks for the free advice along the way," Chark tweeted.

Running back Leonard Fournette has had quite a few reactions to Jaguars' moves on social media in recent times, and Sunday was no exception. Following the trade, Fournette, whose locker was close in proximity to Campbell's in the locker room, tweeted something that indicated he was shocked by the move, along with a message to Campbell.

Another Jaguars' player who voiced his opinion on the move, which will be official when the new league year begins Wednesday, is defensive back Douglas Middleton. He tweeted that while no moves in the NFL surprise him, he wanted to let Campbell know how much he was appreciated.

"Man....Nothing in this business surprises me anymore. Great Teammate, Great Leader, and Great Person," Middleton tweeted. "Appreciate you bro! "

Players outside of Jacksonville had their own takes on the trade as well. Veteran New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan stated the deal showed teams have no loyalty considering what Campbell has done for Jacksonville in three seasons, though the trade resulted in a new contract and a landing spot with a winning team for Campbell.

"These teams ain loyal!!! Calais gave em 31.5 sacks in 3 yrs... not to mention was the vet leader that they didn’t deserve but had at helm," Jordan tweeted.



Former Jaguars' long snapper Matt Overton, who spent time with the Jaguars in 2017 and 2018 before being released before the 2019 season, weighed in as well.

"Absolute honor to play with @CalaisCampbell in Jax. Never seen a guy lead & help transform a lockeroom & culture like he did. Incredible player, even better man. This dude left a HUGE impact on the Jax community in a very short time," Overton tweeted.

And of course, it wouldn't be a Jaguars' transaction without former Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey chiming in. Ramsey's relationship with the Jaguars became toxic and fractured in 2019, resulting in the team dealing him in October to the Los Angeles Rams for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Since then, Ramsey has been vocal on social media each time the Jaguars have made a big move, and this time was no different.

Update: Now, Jaguars' defensive end Yannick Ngakoue reacts to the move. Ngakoue had the franchise tag placed on him by the Jaguars earlier this week.