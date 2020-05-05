Jaguars LB Joe Schobert Is Myles Jack's Newest Weapon

Joe Schobert has several things he wants to bring to Jacksonville as the Jaguars' newest middle linebacker. Namely, make Myles Jack’s life easier.

Schobert and Jack entered the NFL the same year—2016—with Jack being drafted to Jacksonville out of UCLA and Schobert heading to the Cleveland Browns out of Wisconsin. In the four seasons since, Schobert has racked up 378 tackles, fourth most in the NFL during that span. He also has six interceptions, including four alone in 2019.

While on a call with local media on Monday after signing with the Jaguars as a free agent in March, Schobert pointed to helping his new teammate as a main focus for his role.

“My role for me coming in here is take things off of the plate. Be able to set the defenses, make the calls, make the checks and the adjustments and let Myles just go be an athlete out there and wreck the game which he has the ability to do when he doesn’t have to be caught up in trying to get other people to get lined up and be responsible for doing all that communication.”

In 2019 and 2018 season, Jack played middle linebacker, starting every game he played and tallying 167 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and three sacks during the 27 games. In 2018, he was one of only three players in the league to play every defensive snap of the season. He’s a force and Schobert wants to be there to let Myles Jack be Myles Jack.

“I came in the same time as Myles Jack and I remember in college watching UCLA stuff when he was playing running back and linebacker, running all over the field, making plays all the time. And then I think the 2017 Championship game against the Patriots, if you watch that game you just see the talent he possesses, how fluid he is as an athlete, how sudden he can be and then explosive.”

With the addition of Schobert, Jack will move outside to the Will (weak side) linebacker spot, where he spent time his first two years. It’s a move that Head coach Doug Marrone sees as beneficial for everyone.

"We really feel great about the things Joe has been able to do and what he adds to our team,” said Marrone.

“He brings an ability to tackle and diagnose plays. He’s a true middle linebacker and has played it at a high level. He’s really going to help us, not only at the MIKE linebacker position, but he also helps us overall across our whole linebacking corps. This gives us the ability to move Myles Jack to outside linebacker, which I feel is a more natural position for him. Myles and I spoke about the change and he’s excited.”

The Jaguars have spent an offseason making both subtle and seismic shifts to shape a new defense for the coming season. Bringing in K’Lavon Chaisson from LSU while signing Aaron Lynch from the Chicago Bears, along with nuggets from both Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell, the writing is on the wall that Jacksonville is shifting to a 3-4 defense. Schobert explains that won’t affect his particular position much.

“I played a 3-4 in college as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense—but once you learn NFL schemes and anything, 3-4, 4-3 obviously different in terms of defensive line personnel and outside linebacker personnel, who’s on the field; but schematically for an inside linebacker it’s not so different. There’s only so many ways you can play cover 3, cover 4, man-to-man, there’s only so many gaps you can play. It’s just about learning where you’re gonna line up and the techniques and the communication.”

But the shuffling along the line is still encouraging for the quarterback of the defense.

“You’ve got a guy like Josh Allen, rookie playing extremely well last year. And obviously you don’t know what’s going on with the other defensive end but defensive end play at Jacksonville has always been pretty good last five, six years. So hopefully new rookie K’Lavon Chaisson steps right in, providing pass rush which he certainly seems capable of. But just from whatever I’ve seen of the Jacksonville Jaguars when I’ve watched the last couple of years is they always seem to be aggressive, get good penetration, cause havoc in the backfield, get after the quarterback. It’s always nice to play behind that kind of defensive line.”

Nov 26, 2017; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the quarterback of the defense, Schobert is now the oldest linebacker on the roster meaning his voice will be heard on the field and off. His ability to help overall across the entire corps like Marrone mentioned can be crucial. For the man who spent years watching and modeling himself after others at the position like Bobby Wagner and Luke Keachley, the Wisconsin native is prepared to help a rookie class that will most likely be without OTA’s learn how to prepare for a season.

“I think it’s something you get a little bit of a feel for but the thing that I always do right away is you can lead by example so I’m gonna go and I’m gonna do things the way I’ve always done them. Getting in the weight room, working hard, going out on the field asking questions, doing my best to hustle every play, run to the ball. Just do stuff to set an example physically with my actions. Then as you learn the personalities of people, as you learn your position group, as you learn the whole feel of the whole team and you start stepping in and figuring out where you fit in vocally.”

Until the spread of COVID-19 is tamped down, allowing them meet in person though, Schobert is taking all the time he can to get to know his new teammates virtually, including extra conversations with Myles Jack. The duo find time for small talk before and after the virtual meetings and Joe Schobert is looking forward to the day he can be there to help in person.

“A lot of cool dudes in the linebacker room from what I can tell.”