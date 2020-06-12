JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Officially Hire Two Former Players to Coaching Staff

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added two former players to their staff; Denard Robinson as an offensive quality control coach and Tony Gilbert as an assistant linebackers coach. The Jags already have a third former player on the staff, Keenan McCardell, the current wide receivers coach. McCardell played for Jacksonville from 1996-2001 and had been the team's receivers coach since 2017.

Related: Report: Jaguars to Hire Denard Robinson as Offensive Assistant

Robinson was a part of General Manager Dave Caldwell’s first draft class back in 2013, when he was drafted in the 5th round out of Michigan. Robinson would end up playing four seasons for Jacksonville, appearing in 55 games and starting in 13 over the course of his tenure. The former college quarterback carried the ball just 20 times for 66 yards as a rookie in 2013, but he would have his best season the following year in 2014.

Starting a career-high nine games in 2014, Robinson carried the ball 135 times for 582 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 124 yards, often serving as Jacksonville's change of pace running back.

Robinson started only four games over the following two seasons, scoring one touchdown and rushing for 310 yards on 108 carries.

In 55 career games with the Jaguars, Robinson recorded 263 carries for 1,058 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with 47 catches and 310 receiving yards.

The Big Ten offensive player of the year in 2010, Robinson worked on the Jacksonville University coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive analyst and a special teams assistant.

Tony Gilbert, a former Georgia Bulldog, was drafted in 2003 by the Arizona Cardinals. In 2003, he was signed off the Cardinals practice squad by the Jaguars and he played in Jacksonville for four years. In 2010, he was resigned by the Jags for a short month stint.

Since 2011, Gilbert has been coaching in the college ranks, starting at Georgia before moving on to Auburn, East Mississippi Community College (Last Chance U) and several more. His latest gig has been with University of Central Florida where he has been a defensive quality control assistant since 2018. This will be his first coaching job in the NFL. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Jaguars to Hire Denard Robinson as Offensive Assistant

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jaguars are turning to a former player as an assistant coach.

John Shipley

Leonard Fournette Jabs NASCAR Driver Quitting Over Confederate Flag Policy

Leonard Fournette wasn't blunt in his assessment of soon to be former NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli in a social media post Thursday.

John Shipley

Former Jaguars Linebacker Jake Ryan Waived by Baltimore

Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jake Ryan has been waived by the Baltimore Ravens after spending one season with the Jaguars.

John Shipley

Updated Odds Reflect Jaguars Are No Longer a Favorite to Sign Cam Newton

One oddsmaker believes the Jaguars are no longer one of the leading candidates to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton despite the team being linked to the former MVP all offseason.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 94 and Who Has Donned it Best

With 94 days until the Jaguars kickoff vs. the Indianapolis Colts to start the 2020 season, we continue to countdown some of the best players in franchise history.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 95 and Who Has Donned it Best

With 95 days to go until the Jaguars take the field again, here are our picks for who has worn the number the best.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Special Team Spotlight: Logan Cooke

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams duo of Logan Cooke and Josh Lambo were one of the rare bright spots during the 2019 season. Here's how they fared and will return for the upcoming season.

KassidyHill

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' Cornerback Group

How do we see the Jaguars' cornerback group shaking out come Sept. 13? We give our takes on the starters and the primary backups.

John Shipley

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' Linebacker Unit

Who will start at the three linebacker positions for the Jaguars in 2020, and who will serve as the primary backups?

John Shipley

Dozens of Jaguars Players, Coaches Sign Players Coalition's Letter to Congress

In a letter from the Players Coalition to the United States Congress, members of various sports leagues called for the end of qualified immunity from police and government officials.

John Shipley