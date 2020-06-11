JaguarReport
Report: Jaguars to Hire Denard Robinson as Offensive Assistant

John Shipley

Denard Robinson has played a big role as member of the Jacksonville Jaguars as a player in the past, and now it appears he will be playing a role on the coaching staff.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jaguars have hired Robinson as an offensive quality control coach. Robinson had previously been a running back for Jacksonville from 2013-2016 after general manager Dave Caldwell and the Jaguars drafted him out of Michigan with a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. 

Robinson was a member of Caldwell's first draft class, with the first-year general manager taking him with the No. 135 overall pick. Robinson earned notoriety early on in his career as the Jaguars attempted to officially label him as an offensive weapon (OW) as opposed to running back or wide receiver.

Robinson would end up playing four seasons for Jacksonville, appearing in 55 games and starting in 13 over the course of his tenure. The former college quarterback carried the ball just 20 times for 66 yards as a rookie in 2013, but he would have his best season the following year in 2014.

Starting a career-high nine games in 2014, Robinson carried the ball 135 times for 582 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 124 yards, often serving as Jacksonville's change of pace running back.

Robinson started only four games over the following two seasons, scoring one touchdown and rushing for 310 yards on 108 carries.

In 55 career games with the Jaguars, Robinson recorded 263 carries for 1,058 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with 47 catches and 310 receiving yards. 

The Big Ten offensive player of the year in 2010, Robinson worked on the Jacksonville University coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive analyst and a special teams assistant. 

Robinson is officially the second former Jaguars player to be a member of the coaching staff, joining wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. McCardell played for Jacksonville from 1996-2001 and had been the team's receivers coach since 2017. 

