Jaguars Overriding Plan for 2020? No More Drama

The Jacksonville Jaguars, frankly, had had enough. A discord within the organization had become national news as fines levied against former players became public, the NFLPA filed grievances, won them, sent a letter league-wide warning against signing with the Jaguars, players were detained in a London club and a drama-filled locker room boiled over, threatening to explode altogether.

One could point a finger of blame in a number of different ways and be justified. Yet owner Shad Khan, as mentioned, was done with kiting the issue. He fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin over the roster mishandling and NFLPA warning.

Then, general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone have sought to makeover the locker room on their own accord, both on and off the field. The team agreed to a requested trade by Jalen Ramsey, sending the former first-rounder to the Los Angeles Rams last October. Walter Payton Man of the Year Calais Campbell was traded for cap space, despite being a locker room leader. And with a dogged determination, they are holding on to defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has also requested a trade.

So with the most draft capital in franchise history, Khan, Caldwell and Marrone set out to find guys that could help turn around a 6-10 record on the field but also pull together a locker room that had been fractured. It was the foundation of their 2020 NFL Draft plan.

“We don’t want a lot of drama,” said Marrone bluntly to media a few weeks before the draft.

“Dave (Caldwell) and I have discussed this. We’re looking to bring people in that have that team concept, not a lot of drama. Really concentrating on being a good teammate and being able to put it out there on the field. Those are some things from a psychological standpoint that we’re looking to create.”

The challenge, Marrone addressed, will be creating chemistry, a problem now amplified in a virtual world. But it will be key because, “there’s a certain type of a bond when you go out there and do it.”

The franchise-wide message has been given though, the new mandate in place and Marrone sees it all as small steps towards the larger goal.

“We want people to be on the same page, as far as everything we’re doing is all about just trying to win. All the individual things will come if we win football games. That’s the one thing that I’ve always tried to preach from the beginning, from when I first started coaching, whether it be as a position coach or as a coordinator or as the head coach, those are the things that I’m looking for.”

The rookie class together totals 30 new guys. There are the 12 draft picks and then the 18 undrafted free agents. Director of player development Marcus Pollard may see them all together more than any other individual in the Jaguars organization. The Director of Player Engagement and Youth Football is in charge of, among other things, “all team life skills programming as well as the Jaguars rookie club and NFL Rookie Success Program” according to the team website.

He’s the man tasked with taking this class and helping create the chemistry Marrone spoke of this spring. With the class spread literally across the country and more free time on their hands, the opportunity for trouble is more ample. But Pollard’s mission is somewhat easier considering Marrone and Caldwell stuck to their plan with who they drafted in April.

“I think that Doug, and Dave and the staff has done a great job of going deeper than the football player, looking at character, and character matters. Because to me, that's the one thing you definitely have to do at this time," Pollard said.

With the largest class in Pollard’s time, the sheer number on a young team means there is a high probability most will play. Pollard is keeping this in mind as well and is provided some comfort by what he is seeing—and hearing—in the virtual meetings.

“These guys are definitely, in my opinion, are putting their best foot forward and trying to learn the system, trying to interact with the coaches, trying to ask right questions. And so to me, when you are on a call and hear young guys asking questions that's always positive. And all these guys asking great questions.”

There is a perception when taking “high-quality character” players that it means “low-quality field” players and that it takes a certain personality to win a championship. True or not, it’s a matter of opinion but one that hangs over rosters. Pollard knows that’s an elephant in the room.

“If you want a drama-free locker room, sometimes you may have to take a lesser talent, but get a guy that's going to give you drama-free in the locker rooms. So then you have to find this, this balance between getting drama-free locker room and still having you know, as the boys say nowadays, some dogs that can go out and play the game.”

Is this balance achievable? Are there enough “dogs?” The consensus is, well, most likely yes. After taking corner CJ Henderson (first round, ninth overall) and defensive end/outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (first round, 20th overall) on the first night of the draft, Marrone bragged on the balance already being struck with their first two picks.

“Is it big? Absolutely. Is this something that we’ve stressed? Yes. But we were able to do that without sacrificing the talent or potential. I just want to make sure that we felt, when you say, ‘You hit on everything.’ These guys are talented. They have great potential playing in this league. They have good production, and we feel like they’re going to come here and do a great job, and then the character and the way they’re going to be with their teammates. I really feel like we’ve hit a homerun with those two."

Pro Football Focus called the Jaguars the most improved team in the AFC South following the selection of Henderson, Chaisson and Laviska Shenault (second round, 40th overall) and maintained “the ceiling is very high for this class.” So while Jacksonville and the front office went after high character guys for a drama-free locker room, Marcus Pollard also sees the balance he knows is crucial.

“It’s showing me based on that conversation and me being in their meetings that most of these guys have both: dogs and guys of great character.”