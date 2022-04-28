Jaguars Pick Up Josh Allen's 5th-Year Option

The former No. 7 overall pick has had his option picked up by the Jaguars.

Josh Allen is in Jacksonville to stay.

Just six hours before the Jaguars were set to be on the clock for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jaguars announced they had exercised the fifth-year option on 2019 first-round pick Josh Allen.

Coming the same week the Jaguars reached a three-year contract extension with left tackle Cam Robinson, the Jaguars keep another key piece of their roster with Allen.

The Jaguars selected Allen No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The University of Kentucky product has long shown an interest in playing in Jacksonville for the long-term, and Thursday's news means he will be on the roster through at least 2023. Allen's fifth-year option is set to cost the Jaguars close to $11.5 million.

The Jaguars exercising Allen is the rare win for the Jaguars' history of first-round picks. No first-round pick has signed a second contract with the team since Blake Bortles, while no first-round pick has had his option exercised since Jalen Ramsey.

The Jaguars did not pick up the fifth-year option for 2018 first-rounder Taven Bryan and released Leonard Fournette before he was eligible for his option, while cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn't play on the option. 2015 first-rounder defensive end Dante Fowler's option was declined, while Blake Bortles was given an extension after 2017. 2013 first-round pick Luke Joeckel also had his fifth-year option declined.

Allen came in fourth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, earning a nod as a Pro Bowl alternate as he set a Jaguars rookie record in sacks (10.5) while recording 11 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits, along with two forced fumbles. He became the first Jaguars rookie to ever appear in the Pro Bowl.

Allen appeared in eight games in 2020, recording 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. He then appeared in 16 games last season, recording 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.