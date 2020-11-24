SI.com
JaguarReport
Jaguars Place Chase McLaughlin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Shipley

In a year in which the Jacksonville Jaguars have seen kickers come in and out of town with more frequency than any other position, the team made another move at the position on Tuesday by placing starting kicker Chase McLaughlin on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons, so it does not necessarily mean McLaughlin has tested positive for the disease just because he is on the list. 

McLaughlin has kicked in Jacksonville's last two games following a season-ending hip injury to Josh Lambo. In that time, he has made all three of his field goal attempts (including a 52-yard kick in ferocious winds in Green Bay), while also making both of his extra point attempts. His 11 points over the last two weeks are five more points than the offense has scored in that span.

A 2019 undrafted rookie, McLaughlin appeared in 11 career games for the Colts, Chargers, and 49ers -- all during the 2019 season -- and has made 18 of 23 field goals (78.3%.) and 26 of 26 point after tries (100.0%.).

He was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019. McLaughlin earned First Team All-Big Ten honors and won the Bakken-Anderson Big Ten Kicker of the Year award for the 2018 season at the University of Illinois, and he also holds the Illinois school record with five career field goals from more than 50 yards.

Jacksonville has used six different kickers this season: McLaughlin, Lambo, Brandon Wright, Jon Brown, Aldrick Rosas, and Stephen Hauschka. McLaughlin is the only one of the six to not miss one of his kicks.

If McLaughlin isn't able to play on Sunday, it is likely the Jaguars would turn to Rosas as their kicker. Rosas was been restored to the team’s practice squad from the practice squad suspended list on Monday. The former Pro Bowler was 4/5 on field goals in a Week 4 appearance, his only appearance this year.

