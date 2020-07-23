Jaguars Quarterbacks Undergo Initial COVID-19 Testing Ahead of Training Camp

In keeping with the NFL's timeline for training camp, quarterbacks for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday underwent initial COVID-19 testing ahead of training camp's start, a team spokesman said.

Just like the Jaguars rookies who were tested on Tuesday, there were no football activities for quarterbacks today. The first day is only set aside for all to be tested for COVID-19.

The training camp schedule was first set by the NFL and NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement but the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 put the entire schedule—and sports world—into flux. Last week the NFL, after a call with the Players Association Executive Committee, alerted teams that the schedule would remain the same.

The Jaguars are set to begin training camp with four quarterbacks: Gardner Minshew II, Mike Glennon, Josh Dobbs and Jake Luton. Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters in April of the second-year Minshew, "right now, if we rolled that ball out there, he’d be the first guy behind the center. Yes, absolutely.”

As a rookie, Minshew—the 6th round 2019 selection—battled in training camp against Nick Foles. It was Foles who was given the starting role for the season opener but injury quickly pushed Minshew into the fire. Foles returned in Week 11 to fans clamoring for Minshew to be put back behind center. After three loses under the veteran, Marrone benched Foles and reinstated Minshew. The rookie finished 6-6 as a starter and will presumptively run camp as QB1.

Glennon was signed after a year with the Oakland Raiders. His now eight-year career will make him the veteran. Dobbs has been third on the depth chart since Nick Foles returned from injury last year, though he did back up Minshew on gameday for his first eight-game stint as starter in 2019. He is heading into his fourth year in the league, and he will look to provide a veteran presence as well behind a relatively green starter.

Jake Luton was the Jaguars' third quarterback taken in the sixth round in as many years, with Jacksonville selecting him with the No. 189 overall pick. The Oregon State passer will be fighting for the final QB spot on the roster.

Beginning today, the next few weeks will be crucial for all of the quarterbacks but particularly Minshew as they adapt to a playbook under new Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden. As Gruden told local media back in May, it's his job to make these lessons successful.

Gardner Minshew II will be entering his second year with the Jaguars under his second OC. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

"It’s my job to make it mesh, you know, to take on the personality of the quarterback and get him to understand what we’re trying to get accomplished on the play to play, game to game, week to week basis, it’s going to be critical.

"I love Gardner’s competitive spirit. You could see it shine through on tape when he was in college and obviously last year in the games he got to play. Now it’s just a matter of him getting some general knowledge of our offense and me figuring out what he likes, what he doesn’t like, what makes him tick and go from there. I’m pretty easy to get along with, I know he is too so I think it will be a great relationship between the two of us.”